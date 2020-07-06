comscore Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord and more
Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and more

Here's a list of top phones that will launch in India in July 2020. These include smartphones like OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M01s, and more.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 9:18 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

In July 2020, India will witness new phone launches. The first in the list is of course OnePlus Nord, which will launch on July 21 in India. It will be a mid-range from OnePlus, which will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The Poco M2 Pro will launch on July 7, which is tomorrow. The other two devices that are expected to launch are from Samsung and Vivo. If you are interested in one of these phones, then read on to know more about them.

Top smartphones to launch in India in July 2020

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord will reportedly be launched on July 21, 2020. The latest OnePlus phone is confirmed to be priced under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. The OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The leaks so far indicate that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It will likely pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will run Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box. The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel primary selfie sensor and 8-megapixel secondary front snapper. At the back of the phone, it is expected to feature a triple or quad camera setup. A few leaks suggest that this setup will include a 64-megapixel sensor too.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and will launch in India on July 7, 2020. It is confirmed to support 33W fast charging, which is the same as the one seen on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The teaser seems to indicate another device built around the design language first seen with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. A recent Geekbench listing of the Poco M2 Pro has revealed that it will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

There is a quad rear camera setup placed in the same fashion as the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. It could use a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. This could be the same 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The global version of the Poco M2 Pro has a two-tone finish on the back but uses a 64-megapixel main camera. It is expected to at least offer a 4,000mAh battery. The rest of the details are under wraps, and will be revealed tomorrow at the launch event. The Poco M2 Pro will likely be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

The Samsung Galaxy M01s has already received BIS certification, which means it will launch in India soon. Earlier today, it was spotted on a dedicated support page on Samsung’s India website. The phone will launch a 3GB RAM variant. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is expected to be the upgrade over the Galaxy M01 device that was launched in June.

Currently, the Galaxy M01 costs Rs 8,999, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India is also expected to be under Rs 10,000. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It is said to come with Android 9 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 10. The handset is tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery. As the device has been spotted on the official Samsung website, the Galaxy M01s is likely to launch in the coming weeks.

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 will launch in India on July 16, as per various media reports. The Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch AMOLED flat screen. There is a punch hole on the front housing a 32-megapixel main camera and on the back is a 48-megapixel sensor with standard OIS. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor that doubles up as a macro sensor as well. Finally, there is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.5-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G as well. It also has the same Sony IMX598 48-megapixel sensor. However, it packs a gimbal-like stabilization with it. The brand claims the setup can offer more stable videos than any of the competing phones. There is also the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, the 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. The phone is powered by a 4,315 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

As it is already available in China, the India price of the Vivo Z50 series could be similar. The standard Vivo X50 price in China is set at RMB 3,498, which is roughly Rs 37,000 in India. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 4,298 (around Rs 45,500).

  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 9:18 PM IST

Best Sellers