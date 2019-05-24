Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in May 2019

Over the years, smartphones have become quite powerful. They feature a power-packed CPU, better GPU, more RAM, high-resolution cameras, and much more. But with all that processing power, the battery life eventually gets impacted, and one solution for the same is including a higher capacity battery. Today, be it a budget, mid-range or flagship smartphone, you can easily get the one with a 4,000mAh battery and above. Here’s a list of handpicked smartphones with a large battery under the hood.

Infinix S4

Infinix recently launched its new S4 smartphone in India priced at Rs 8,999. For the price, the Infinix S4 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, a 6.21-inch HD+ display, and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. It is also the most affordable smartphone in India to come with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7-series

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 9,999. Now, the company also launched the Redmi Note 7s with a 48-megapixel camera, and the Redmi Y3 with a 32-megapixel front camera. All these smartphones are placed between Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 for the base models, and they come with a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi 7 is yet another smartphone from Xiaomi that also comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Realme has been very aggressive with its smartphones in India, and one of the features of its range of recent smartphones include a battery capacity of 4,000mAh and above. The Realme C2, which is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs 5,999, comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The Realme 3 which is priced at Rs 10,999, includes a 4,230mAh battery; whereas the Realme 3 Pro comes with a 4,045mAh battery. The 3 Pro price starts at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20

To take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung recently introduced the online-only M-series smartphones in India. The Galaxy M20 price starts at Rs 11,990, whereas the Galaxy M30 price starts at Rs 14,990. Both smartphones come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. There are some subtle differences between the two, the Galaxy M20 comes with dual rear cameras, whereas the Galaxy M30 comes with triple rear cameras. The Galaxy A50 which is available online and offline also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Zenfone Max series from Asus has been know for being battery centric, and the same is the case with the Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2. Both are available to buy via Flipkart. The Zenfone Max M2 starts at Rs 8,499, whereas the Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 9,999. The highlight of both smartphones is the dual rear camera setup, a notched display, and 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo V15, Y17

Vivo recently launched the V15 with a rising front camera and triple rear cameras. Priced at Rs 21,990, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. There is also Vivo Y17, which is priced slightly lower and comes with a triple rear camera setup. Available for Rs 17,990, it features a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro priced at Rs 17,990, closely competes with the Vivo Y17. But instead of triple rear camera, it comes with dual cameras at the back. To keep things ticking, it comes with a 4,020mAh battery.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro which comes with a QHD+ display, rising front camera and triple cameras at the back. With prices starting at Rs 48,999, the smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W warp charge tech that can fast charge the phone from 0 to 34 percent in 20 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 9

The flagship Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10+ from Samsung come with 4,000mAh, and 4,100mAh batteries respectively. The smartphones support 18W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs 63,500, whereas the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 73,900.