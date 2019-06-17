Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

A lot has changed in the smartphone space over the past three years. Entry-level smartphones come with at least 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Even mid-range smartphones under Rs 25,000 come with up to 8GB RAM. As you move towards premium segment, you can get smartphones with 8GB RAM and more. This is more than what you can usually find on a mainstream laptop.

Having more RAM ensures smooth performance. This is provided the OEMs finetune the software to match hardware requirement. Smartphones with 8GB RAM or more also makes them future proof for the next two to three years. If you’re looking for an Android smartphone that offers at least 8GB RAM or above, here’s our list.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

The latest OnePlus 7-series smartphones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for Rs 37,999. You can buy it from Amazon India. The OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 52,999. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 57,999. There is also OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 27,999.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo recently launched the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom smartphones with rising cameras, triple rear cameras and more. The standard Reno with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 32,990. You can also get the Reno 10X Zoom model which comes with a periscope-style zoom lens. The 8GB RAM with 256GB model is available for Rs 49,990. You can buy it from Flipkart.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is a gaming-centric smartphone, and the company is backed by Xiaomi. The base model comes with 6GB RAM whereas the top end model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available for Rs 49,999 via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are offered 8GB RAM models. The Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 76,900. A slightly affordable 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is available for Rs 61,900. The Galaxy S10+ base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for Rs 73,900. The model with 512GB storage is available for Rs 91,900. The top end model with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will set you back by Rs 117,000.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei launched the P30 Pro with quad-cameras at the back. It also comes with a periscope style 5X zoom lens and 50x digital zoom capabilities. The smartphone is available to buy via Flipkart for Rs 71,900.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is an upper mid-range smartphone with rising selfie camera, and triple rear cameras. It is available for Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Asus ROG Phone

The Asus ROG Phone for gaming users is available for Rs 69,999. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the price, you get a beefy 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras and more.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Poco F1 has been one of the favorite smartphones that actually held the crown of being flagship killer. It is available for Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. You can buy it from Flipkart or Mi.com.

Oppo R17 Pro

The R17 Pro was the first Oppo smartphone to come with triple rear cameras in India. It is available for Rs 29,990 and comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. For the price, you get dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 3,700mAh battery and more.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

The Zenfone 5Z, or Asus 5Z, is offered in 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 25,999. For the price, it offers a Snapdragon 845 SoC, AI dual rear cameras, 3,300mAh battery and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10+ Huawei P30 Pro Oppo Reno Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch full HD+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Processor Exynos 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC Internal Memory 8GB + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 10MP + 8MP 32MP 16MP Battery Capacity 4,100mAh 4,200mAh 3,765mAh Connectivity 4G LTE with VoLTE 4G VoLTE, dual SIM dual SIM, 4G VoLTE Price 73,900 71,900 32,990