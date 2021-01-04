The tech comminunity is gearing up for a busy 2021 as smartphone brands have announced their upcoming lineup of products to be launched for the global markets in the coming months. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

With the Galaxy S21 set to be launched in the coming days and expected to enter the fitness band segment, here’s a look at the top tech news that grabbed headlines today.

OnePlus officially teases its first fitness band prior to launch in India

OnePlus has officially teased its first-ever fitness band as its entry in the wearable segment. The image has been teased via handle suggesting it is soon arriving in India. Read more here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch confirmed: This is when the new Samsung flagship is arriving

The Samsung launch has been confirmed after the company put various rumors and leaks to rest with the official launch invite. Samsung has announced its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, wherein it will launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. The launch will take place via an online event. Read more here.

Co-WIN app: The official app to track vaccine rollout status

The central government of India has announced that it will soon launch a new app to track the COVID-19 vaccine rollout status. Interested people will have to register on the app to be eligible to receive the vaccine. The app will be made available on both and via the Play Store and ’s App Store. Read more here.

CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime based in the CyberPunk 2077 universe coming in 2022

CyberPunk: Edgerunners is a spin-off anime series based in the CyberPunk 2077 universe. The series will premiere on in 2022. It will follow a street kid trying to survive as a cyberpunk. Though Keanu Reeves was one of the protagonists in the CD Projekt Red game, we will not see him play the Rockerboy role this time along. However, the expanding lore might lead to a Reeves led standalone series at a later date. Read more here.

Tech billionaire and founder Jack Ma missing after conflict with Chinese govt

In news that’s come as a shock for the tech community, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has “disappeared” from public life as rumours have surfaced online that the tech billionaire has not been spotted for the past 2 months now amid his conflict with the Chinese government.

Ma was recently replaced as a TV show judge in the final episode of ‘Africa Business Heroes’, reported Financial Times. The show gives budding African entrepreneurs a chance to compete for a US kickstarter fund worth $1.5 million.

The final episode of the show aired on November, shortly after Ma “made a candid speech criticising China’s regulators and its state-owned banks”. Read more here.