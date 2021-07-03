Top Tech News of the week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 Public Beta, more

This week was filled with major tech news from around the globe. Some of the major headlines that captured people’s eyeballs in the tech industry were the India launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, iOS 15 public beta rollout, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 and more. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 tech news that you must note, which happened during this week from June 27 to July 3. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: Get data now, pay later

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched

Krafton Inc after a long wait finally released Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The game is currently available only on the Android platform and will reportedly be made available on iOS soon. It has already crossed 10 million downloads in the country and to thank its gamers, Krafton is giving out three crates and a free costume to everyone who downloads the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

Read more about this news here Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

iOS 15 public beta released

Apple earlier this week started rolling out the first public beta of iOS 15 for all of its compatible devices. With this beta rollout, it gives the general audience a chance to try out the upcoming operating system and its features before everyone. Apart from this, the company also announced the public beta of the iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.

Read more about this news here

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus launched

Qualcomm has launched its latest flagshipSnapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The new SoC brings higher clock speeds, improved AI performance and more. The new chip does not bring a boost for the GPU performance. Smartphone OEMs including Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and more will soon start launching smartphones powered by the new chip.

Read more about this news here

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility

Reliance Jio has launched its new “Emergency Data Loan” service, which will allow users to get up to five emergency data loan packs of 1GB each, for which they can pay at a later date. The 1GB emergency data pack have an individual value of Rs 11.

Read more about this news here

Infinix Concept Phone 2021 showcased

Infinix seems to be getting ready to enter the flagship smartphone segment. During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 the company has showcased its Concept Phone 2021, which comes with a number of attractive features including a dynamic back, 160W fast charging support and more. The company claims that with the 160W charger can charge the phone within 10 minutes from 0 to 100 percent.

Read more about this news here