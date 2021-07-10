Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

The tech industry evolves very fast with a lot of tech news flowing every day. This week has been no different than the previous one, with a lot of major tech news from around the globe making headlines. To make it easy for you to catch up on the major tech news of the past week, here we have curated a list of the top 5 major tech happenings that took place around the globe during this week. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

Realme to launch affordable laptops for college students

Also Read - Don’t worry, WhatsApp won’t delete your account anymore if you don’t accept new privacy policy

Realme has already revealed that it will be launching its laptop and tablet series later this year. However, the company did not disclose much about any of the upcoming devices. Now during an interaction with BGR.in, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company’s first laptop will arrive ahead of the festive season. He also revealed that the company with its laptops will be targeting college students and young professionals. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to launch affordable laptops, target will be college students looking for cheaper laptops

To read more about this news click here.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date announced; will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

OnePlus recently revealed that it will be launching its next-gen Nord 2 smartphone on July 22 in India and some other international markets. This will be the first phone from the company to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The company has already confirmed that it has worked with MediaTek to make a custom fork of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, dubbed the Dimensity 1200-AI.

Read more about this here.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Pokemon Go is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary and to mark the celebration, Niantic has announced a two-day Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event. The event will kick off on July 17. To take part in the event, players will have to purchase a ticket priced at Rs 399, which will give them access to the global event. The event has been sponsored by Google and has a lot of interesting freebies for players.

Take a look at the whole news here.

WhatsApp new privacy policy on hold in India

WhatsApp’s lawyer told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it has put its new privacy policy on hold. This means, the users who have not agreed to it, are not required to do so as of now. No functionalities will be limited, neither will the company delete their account if they do not accept the policy.

Read more about this here.

Amazon Prime Day sale announced

Amazon has announced that it will be hosting its Prime Day sale in India from July 26 until July 27. The two-day sale will kick off starting from midnight on July 26. During the sale, Amazon has announced to offer deals on several categories including smartphones, TVs and other consumer electronics.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.