Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro expected launch date, iOS 15 releases for compatible iPhones, Flipkart Big Billion Sale date announced, and more in the world of the technology today. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Date

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to launch in the country on October 1. The Lenovo-owned company has showcased the teaser image of the smartphone with the tagline 'Coming Soon". Moreover, Flipkart has shared the list of smartphones launching during its Big Billion Days sale and the list includes Motorola Phone.

iOS 15 releases for compatible iPhones

The new iOS 15 update will be available to the recently launched iPhone models, the 7th generation iPod touch, iPadOS will also get the update. With the new update, customers will get many features including Share Play and Focus, a new FaceTime experience, and a new version of iMessaging. In addition, iPadOS 15 brings slide over, split view and better multitasking than ever before.

OnePlus 10 will debut a new “unified” OS

OnePlus confirmed in its recent briefing that its 2022 flagship may be dubbed as OnePlus 10, which will be the first device from their inventory to feature the new Unified OS. The new OS is the merger of the Color OS and Oxygen OS.

Flipkart big billion sale date announced

The country's leading e-commerce company Flipkart has announced the sale date for its upcoming Big Billion Days 2021. The Big Billion Days sale will start on October 7 and will end on October 12.

Amazon unveils Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon launched its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The New Kindle Paperwhite is available at 13,999 in India, whereas the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999. Both models are available in a Black colour option and will be available for pre-orders through Amazon.in.