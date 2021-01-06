Big day for 5G in India as the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has announced the auction dates for 5G spectrum in the country. Also, WhatsApp has updated its privacy policies and Xiaomi is all set to hike the prices for its smart TVs in India. This and more news from the world of technology. Also Read - Top tech news of the day: OnePlus fitness band, Samsung Galaxy S21 launch and more

5G is finally coming to India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced the 5G spectrum auction dates for India. All interested bidders (Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vi) will bid on the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands in an online forum from March 1. All of the major telecom service providers have run trials for the service and by the end of 2021 will have started rolling 5G services pan India. Take note, that only the Sub-6 GHz frequency bands are being auctioned in India and the mmWave bands, which are up to 100 MHz are not being auctioned. Read more here. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

WhatsApp privacy policy updated

WhatsApp on Tuesday updated its Terms of Service and privacy policy, which you will need to accept before February 8, 2021. Users who fail to accept the updated privacy policy before the slated time period will no longer be able to use their account. In simple words, WhatsApp users who don’t accept the terms of service will lose access to their account. The messaging platform has started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its Terms of Service and privacy policy. Read more here.

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 update

OnePlus is finally rolling out the first open beta for its Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. Nord customers interested in the new version will need to download the ROM and install it manually. The UI is drastically different from the older model. Since this is the first beta, users should create a backup of their data before installing the update. The Nord starts at Rs 27,999 in India. Read more here.

Minecraft Earth shutting down

Minecraft Earth AR mobile game is going to shut down on 30 June the company has announced. Microsoft had designed the game around free movement and collaborative play – two things that just have not been possible due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Xiaomi Mi Lite could be launched soon

Xiaomi Mi Lite is soon to launch as hinted by a new leak. The toned-down variant of the Mi 11 is expected to get a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor, triple rear cameras arranged in an iPhone 11-like camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. Read more here.