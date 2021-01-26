Perhaps the biggest tech news of the day is the launch of the FAU-G action game in India. The game is only available for Android users as of now and it is available in three languages including English, Hindi, and Tamil. In other news, the Indian government is contemplating a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, which were banned in June last year. Lava Zup, the company’s smartphone update program is now live and the company is offering Lava Z1 at Rs 4,999. Also Read - Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

We take a look at the top five tech news of the day: Also Read - Facebook user IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale via Telegram bot

FAU-G launched in India

FAU-G game has been released in India. As of now, the action game is only available for Android users, while it will be rolled out for iPhone users at a later date. FAu-G can be downloaded as a free app from the Google Play Store. New game modes, as well as other updates, will be added to the game in the coming months, the company has said. Also Read - How to play FAU-G, tips and tricks to win the game

The game is currently in story mode and offers basic options as this is an initial version. Only the first episode, which is focused on the Galwan Valley episode between the Indian and Chinese army that occurred last year, has been released as of now. Read more here.

Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR amid farmer protest

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended internet services in parts of Delhi NCR due to the ongoing farmer’s tractor protest in the National Capital. Some Reliance Jio users have also received a message that states, “As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice. REGINF.” The internet services will be blocked from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs. Read more here.

59 Chinese apps including TikTok could face permanent ban in India

According to a report in Mint, the Indian government could impose a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. To recall, these apps were banned in India in June last year under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, following which the Indian government sought responses from the banned companies, relating to the privacy and security of user data.

“The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now,” a person aware of the development told Mint. More apps that have been banned include UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner, and Mobile Legends. Check out the full list here.

Lava Zup smartphone upgrade program unveiled

Lava Zup, which is the company’s smartphone upgrade program is now live. Under this, Lava smartphone users can upgrade their RAM/internal storage within the first year of the purchase at a minimal increment cost. The list of eligible phones includes Lava Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ.

Meanwhile, Lava Z1 smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 starting today, instead of the launch price of Rs 5,499. Also, the company’s first fitness tracker BeFIT will go on sale from January 27. The smart band is priced at Rs 2,699, and it can be bought via the Lava e-store. Read more here.

Facebook user IDs, phone numbers of 500 million users up for sale

Facebook user IDs and phone numbers of over 500 million users are up for sale via a Telegram bot, according to a Motherboard report. This includes data from users in countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and more. In India, data of over 6,162,450 users are available for sale. The database was created using a vulnerability, which was discovered in 2020 and fixed as well. One can pay the Telegram bot to find out a phone number associated with a Facebook Id or vice versa. Read more here.