Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India after a long wait has finally launched in India, with players flocking to the Play Store to download it. The game currently has already crossed 10 million downloads. Apart from this, Airtel has released its Black plans, which is an all-in-one solution for homes, especially for people working from home during these tough times. A lot happened in the world of technology today, here are the top 5 news that you must note.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially released in India. The game is currently only available on Android smartphones and it has already crossed over 10 million downloads on the Play Store. Some reports suggest that the iOS version of the game is currently under development and should be released in the days to come.

Also Read - Airtel Black plans launched: List of best plans, how to upgrade, upgrade from Airtel One, more

Airtel Black launched

Airtel today launched its Airtel Black service in India. Airtel Black is an all-in-one solution for homes, under which the company offers an all-in-one subscription service that includes mobile, DTH and broadband plans. This will allow customers to generate one bill for their mobile, DTH and broadband connections.

Flipkart Shopsy app launched

Flipkart has launched its new Shopsy app focussed on boosting local entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company states that the new platform provides opportunities to budding entrepreneurs in India to start their own online business with no upfront investment. The company plans to help the entrepreneurs with its huge catalogue, established delivery networks and infrastructure.

Facebook publishes first monthly compliance report

Facebook has published its first monthly compliance report, in which it claims to have took proactive action on 1.8 million pieces of content containing adult nudity and sexual activity, 2.5 million pieces on violent and graphic content and about 25 million content pieces containing spam. The report has been mandated by the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code. The report also consists of details on actions taken by Instagram and WhatsApp too.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra finally going on sale

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year, however, it delayed the availability of the device due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After a long wait, the device will now be made available in the country, but only in limited quantities. To know more about the sale details click here.