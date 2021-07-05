Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

Nokia G20, Realme Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 were launched in India today. In other announcements, Samsung has confirmed to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 at its UNPACKED event next month. Meanwhile, the Mi 11 Ultra first sale in India will commence on July 7, but only a handful will be able to grab the premium device. Here’s a recap of some of the major announcements, events that happened in the tech world today. Also Read - Dizo launches low-cost feature phones to rival JioPhone, price starts at Rs 1,299

Nokia G20 launched in India

Nokia G20, the latest budget smartphone from HMD Global's smartphone inventory arrives at the Indian market. The new Nokia G-series phone joins Nokia's Android One smartphone lineup. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB/64GB storage, a 48-megapixel quad-camera array, and a 5,050mAh battery, all for a price of Rs 12,999.

Realme Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 feature phones launched in India

Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300, Realme sub-brand Dizo's latest feature phones are launched in India for a price starting at Rs 1,299. In terms of specifications, Dizo Star 500 sports a 2.8-inch non-touchscreen colour display, 0.3-megapixel VGA camera, 32MB RAM, and a 1,900mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Dizo Star 300 features a 1.77-inch touch-capacitive colour display, 32MB RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2,550mAh battery.

Mi 11 Ultra first sale in India on July 7, but limited stock

Xiaomi has confirmed that it’s premium phone Mi 11 Ultra first sale to kick off on July 7, however, a limited number of units have reached the warehouse, the company cited. Hence, those who wish to grab the ultra-premium phone should act with celerity. There will be a first sale offer of Rs 5000 on purchase made via SBI Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will commence on August 11. The South Korean tech giant’s next major event will witness the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3. Alongside the new foldables, Samsung will also showcase the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 4 with new WearOS, and Galaxy Buds 2 in fresh colour coats. Interested viewers can catch the live event on Samsung’s official website.