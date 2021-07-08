Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more

It has been a busy day in the world of technology today. OnePlus announced the launch date of the upcoming 5G phone in India, Poco F3 GT launch date confirmed, Xiaomi confirmed the existence of Redmi Not 10T, Amazon announced Prime Day sale dates and much more. We also have a news coming from Huawei after a long time. The company has launched a smart fitness band Let’s take a quick look at the top tech news of the day today. Read on. Also Read - Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date

OnePlus officially confirms the launch date of the Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in India on July 22 in India. The phone will be announced during an online launch event. Once released, the 5G phone will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in website. The phone has been confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, 5G support, Warp charging and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date confirmed

Redmi Note 10T launch confirmed

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new budget phone in the country. It is the Redmi Note 10T. The upcoming Redmi phone has been confirmed by the company already. The launch date, however, remain a mystery for now.

Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed

Poco has also confirmed to bring the Poco F3 GT phone in India. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but we now know that the Poco F3 GT is on track to arrive in India soon. It is likely that the phone will launch either later this month or next month, August.

Amazon Prime Day sale date announced

Amazon has announced Prime Day sale dates for the year 2021. In India, Amazon Prime Day will begin on July 26 and go on till July 27. The sale as usual will begin early for Amazon Prime members. During the sale, there will be deals and discount offers on several products across categories including phones, laptops, smart tvs and more.

Huawei Band 6 with Spo2 launched in India

Huawei has launched a new affordable fitness band in India dubbed the Huawei Band 6. The fitness band has been launched at a price tag of Rs 4,490. It comes in vibrant colours including Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green.

