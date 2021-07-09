Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

Each and every day we get to see a lot of news in the tech industry, so much so that it becomes difficult to keep up with all of the launches, leaks, games and more. Keeping this in mind we decided to make consuming tech news much easier for you by curating the top 5 tech news of the day in a single place. Just like any other day, today has also been a major news day with Niantic announcing Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm launching a new smartphone and more. Here’s a look at the top 5 tech news that we got to see today. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, and more

Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

Qualcomm has launched its first smartphone in collaboration with Asus, dubbed the "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.' The device comes with flagship specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED display and 512GB of storage. The device comes paired with a pair of TWS earphones. The device is priced at Rs 1,11,990. The device will be made available via Asus' online and offline retail channels starting August.

Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates

Google will launch its Pixel 6 series later this year. However, ahead of the launch tipster Jon Prosser states that the upcoming smartphone series will be eligible for five years of Android updates. However, he does state that this could a combination of major yearly Android updates and security updates.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched

Lenovo has launched its Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable laptops in India, with both going on sale starting July 12. Both the laptops are aimed to ease remote working, online learning and virtual social gathering. The Yoga Duet 7i is priced starting at Rs 79,999 and IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced starting at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022

OnePlus recently announced its OyxgenOS merger plans with Oppo’s ColorOS operating system. While the brand has already started to shift to ColorOS in China, the company now seems to be getting ready to shift to the OS in other markets too. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 8 series that include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T will likely get the ColorOS stable update in 2022.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Niantic is celebrating Pokemon Go’s fifth anniversary with a new event, dubbed Pokemon Go Fest 2021. The two-day event will kick off on July 17 and will be open to all players globally. Players will have to purchase tickets worth Rs 399 to enter the event. Apart from this, Niantic has also partnered with Google Play to give players three months of free membership to YouTube Premium.