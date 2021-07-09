comscore Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top 5 Tech News Today: Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates, OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched, Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

smartphone_for_snapdragon_insiders

Each and every day we get to see a lot of news in the tech industry, so much so that it becomes difficult to keep up with all of the launches, leaks, games and more. Keeping this in mind we decided to make consuming tech news much easier for you by curating the top 5 tech news of the day in a single place. Just like any other day, today has also been a major news day with Niantic announcing Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm launching a new smartphone and more. Here’s a look at the top 5 tech news that we got to see today. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, and more

Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

Qualcomm has launched its first smartphone in collaboration with Asus, dubbed the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.’ The device comes with flagship specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED display and 512GB of storage. The device comes paired with a pair of TWS earphones. The device is priced at Rs 1,11,990. The device will be made available via Asus’ online and offline retail channels starting August. Also Read - Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions, no more updates

Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates

Tech news today, top tech news, top tech news today, top 5 tech news today, Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates, OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched, Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ Also Read - Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

Google will launch its Pixel 6 series later this year. However, ahead of the launch tipster Jon Prosser states that the upcoming smartphone series will be eligible for five years of Android updates. However, he does state that this could a combination of major yearly Android updates and security updates.

Click here to read more

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched

Tech news today, top tech news, top tech news today, top 5 tech news today, Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates, OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched, Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

Lenovo has launched its Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable laptops in India, with both going on sale starting July 12. Both the laptops are aimed to ease remote working, online learning and virtual social gathering. The Yoga Duet 7i is priced starting at Rs 79,999 and IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced starting at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022

Tech news today, top tech news, top tech news today, top 5 tech news today, Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates, OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched, Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

OnePlus recently announced its OyxgenOS merger plans with Oppo’s ColorOS operating system. While the brand has already started to shift to ColorOS in China, the company now seems to be getting ready to shift to the OS in other markets too. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 8 series that include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T will likely get the ColorOS stable update in 2022.

Click here to read more

Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Tech news today, top tech news, top tech news today, top 5 tech news today, Google Pixel 6 to get 5 years of updates, OnePlus 8 series to get ColorOS update in 2022, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 laptops launched, Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’

Niantic is celebrating Pokemon Go’s fifth anniversary with a new event, dubbed Pokemon Go Fest 2021. The two-day event will kick off on July 17 and will be open to all players globally. Players will have to purchase tickets worth Rs 399 to enter the event. Apart from this, Niantic has also partnered with Google Play to give players three months of free membership to YouTube Premium.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2021 9:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

You can soon order groceries online via Zomato app

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update brings Tesla Gigafactory, new game modes and more for users

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions

Mobiles

Google drops Play Services support for Android Jelly Bean versions
Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

How To

Windows 11: How to change the default web browser
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T getting ColorOS stable build next year?

Mobiles

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T getting ColorOS stable build next year?
Google to provide Pixel 6 with 5 years of Android updates like Apple, more specs leaked

News

Google to provide Pixel 6 with 5 years of Android updates like Apple, more specs leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में Heroic tier तक आसानी से पहुंचने के लिए क्या करें, फॉलो करें ये टिप्स

Vivo Y72 5G का रेंडर आया सामने, 15 जुलाई को इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

BGMI 1.5.0 APK डाउनलोड लिंक है फर्जी, हैक हो सकता है आपका अकाउंट

Xiaomi ने Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 का किया ऐलान, मिलेंगे ढेरों डिस्काउंट-ऑफर

WhatsApp कॉल के दौरान खर्च नहीं होगा अधिक डेटा, इनेबल करें यह फीचर

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
News
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Telecom

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi
Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind
You can soon order groceries online via Zomato app

News

You can soon order groceries online via Zomato app
PUBG Mobile 1.5 update brings Tesla Gigafactory, new game modes and more for users

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update brings Tesla Gigafactory, new game modes and more for users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers