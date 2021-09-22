Top Tech News Today, 22 September: Redmi Smart TVs with 32-inch and 43-inch screen launched in India, Facebook announces Portal Go and Portal Plus and more in the world of the technology today. Let’s take a quick look at the top 5 tech news today. Also Read - Top Tech News Today, 21 September: Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch date, OnePlus 10 debut, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date

32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV launched

Redmi has launched the latest generation smart TVs in India today in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. Both Redmi Tv models work on Android TV 11 and have been launched with PatchWall 4. Both these latest models use the Xiaomi Vivid Picture Engine, along with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. Read more for details.

Facebook announced Portal Go and Portal Plus

Facebook on Tuesday announced the launch of two new Portal video calling devices Portal Go and Portal Plus. This is the first major hardware lineup refresh of the device since 2019. The Portal lineup has been launched by Facebook almost entirely for video calling. It has been introduced exclusively in the latest software update with an Android-based interface.

Nokia launch event set For october 6

According to a tweet by Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile), a launch event is scheduled for October 6. The company has posted a picture on social media, in which the retail box of the product is visible. It is being speculated from the picture that the company can launch the smartphone and tablet on the slated date. If reports are to be believed, it could be the Nokia G60 5G smartphone and the Nokia T20 tablet.

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop launched

The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop has been launched today on September 22 as an upgrade version of the Redmi G laptop that was launched last year. The new laptop comes in Intel and AMD variants, both featuring a 144Hz display and 16GB of RAM. The Intel Core i5 model of Redmi G 2021 is priced at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs 64,900), while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 79,700).

Realme GT Neo2 launched

Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone has been launched. This is a new gaming-focused Realme phone that is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display. Also, this phone is equipped with the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Three storage variants will be available in the Realme GT Neo 2 phone with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.