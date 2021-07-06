Today has been more about smartphones in the world of tech. The Samsung Galaxy F22, which was rumoured for a while finally launched in India. Two of the upcoming Xiaomi phones in India have been India. Yet another budget 5G phone, in the form of the Vivo V72 is soon making its entry in India and loads more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features

If this intrigues you, here’s a quick look at what happened in tech today in detail. Also Read - Top 5 budget phone launches in India in July 2021: Redmi 10, Nokia G20, and more

Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India

The Galaxy F22 has arrived in India as another budget phone. It comes with an AMOLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, it features 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The phone starts at Rs 12,499. Head over here to know more about the new Samsung budget smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 affordable phone set to launch in India today

Redmi Note 10T 5G teased

Xiaomi is soon to launch the Redmi 10T 5G in India. Ahead of the launch, the phone has now appeared on Amazon India, thus, confirming its availability via the online platform. While details regarding this are officially out, the teaser image’s URL mentions the Redmi Note 10T 5G’s name. It is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G and is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, triple rear cameras, and more. Head over here to know more about this.

HealthifyMe enables vaccination booking

HealthifyMe has introduced the ability for people to book COVID-19 vaccination slots from within its app and the website. It has also acqui-hired the under45 team, which another platform that allows people to find the vaccine slots. This comes after the platform recently introduced the Vaccinateme.in website to solve the same purpose. Head over here to know more.

Vivo Y72 5G launch date revealed

Vivo Y72 5G is soon to make its entry in India. While we don’t have an official word on the same, it is expected to launch on July 15. The phone is expected to come with an AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 48-megapixel rear cameras, and more. This is pretty much like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Head over here to know more.