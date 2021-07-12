Top Tech News Today: Twitter appoints Grievance officer in India, BGMI Season 20, Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed, and more

The world of technology witnessed a few notable developments today. From Twitter finally appointing a new grievance officer to meet new IT rules in India, Redmi announcing the India launch date for Redmi Note 10T 5G, to BGMI Season 20 release date. While it’s hard to keep a track of every news revolving around consumer tech, we have compiled the top 5 tech news for the day to make it easier for you. Here’s the daily tech roundup. Also Read - Original OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update: What are the improvements?

Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as new Grievance Officer to meet IT rules in India

In what could be interesting, popular social media company Twitter has finally appointed Vinay Prakash as its new Grievance Officer in India. The microblogging site has provided Prakash’s contact details and procedures for users to report potential violations of its rules and terms on the platform. While new IT rules seek leading social media platforms Facebook, Snapchat, Google to appoint a Grievance Officer in India, Twitter asked for some time that cost the site to lose its immunity in the country. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds up for testing for community members alongside Nord 2

Redmi Note 10 5G in India launch date announced

Xiaomi, the dominant Chinese player in the Indian smartphone market is gearing to launch yet another Redmi phone in India. The all-new Redmi Note 10 5G will be launched in the country on July 20. The global variant of the Redmi Note 10T 5G shared internals with the Poco M3 Pro 5G devoid the design. The phone features a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 release date announced

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 will kick in on July 14, shortly after the Season 19 close-in. The new Season 20 will be different from the previous one and three seasons will be combined as a cycle. Players will get the opportunity to win additional rewards by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. In other gaming news, EA has announced FIFA 22 release date. The new soccer title which will be released on October 1 will use HyperMotion technology to bring a realistic and immersive gameplay experience.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed

Carl Pei backed brand Nothing’s first product, the Nothing Ear 1 price details have dropped on the internet. As revealed by the company, the Nothing Ear 1 will be priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available on Flipkart. Specifics about the new Nothing Ear 1 will be officially announced on July 27.

OnePlus Nord 2 display officially teased

OnePlus has begun teasing its latest phone from the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G ahead of its formal debut. The Chinese brand just dropped few specification details of the OnePlus Nord successor.

The company in its official OnePlus India Twitter handle revealed the new Nord 2 5G to come with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The panel will be HDR10+ certified as well. OnePlus has previously revealed the phone to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.