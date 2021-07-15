Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

The biggest news in the world of technology today is the launch of the Vivo Y72 5g smartphone in India. The phone is priced affordably in the country and goes straight against the likes of the Mi 11 Lite, among others. In addition, Poco announced some key specs of its upcoming Poco F3 GT phone, Twitter shuts Fleets, and WhatsApp released multi-device support beta update. Realme also announced the launch date of the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in India. Check out the top tech news of the day. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Vivo Y72 launched in India

Vivo Y72 5G phone has been launched in India today. The phone has been priced at Rs 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The key highlight of the phone is the expandable RAM feature by 4GB. The Vivo Y72 5G will be available starting July 15 across vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores in two colour options – Prism Magic and Static Grey.

Twitter shuts down Fleets

Twitter has announced to officially shut down its Instagram Stories like feature Fleets. Fleets are basically disappearing tweets that work just like Instagram Stories. Fleets disappear after 24 hours of posting it. The microblogging site has confirmed that it is shutting down Fleets due to low usage.

WhatsApp multi-device support beta release

WhatsApp has finally released multi-device support feature but only for select users. The feature has been released for beta users, so only a select few will be able to access the multi-device feature for the time being. WhatsApp has confirmed that the feature is end-to-end encrypted. The stable release could happen soon.

Poco F3 GT specs revealed

Poco F3 GT more specs have been confirmed. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed to launch the upcoming Poco phone with HDR 10+ AMOLED display. The launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed but ahead of the release a lot have been confirmed about the smartphone. Reports suggest that the phone will be released with a price around Rs 30000.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launch date

Realme is bring more and more audio products in the country soon. The company has also announced to launch new smartwatch in the country. The Chinese tech giant has announced to launch Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in India on July 23, which is next week.

