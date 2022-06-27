Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

We are halfway through 2022 and so far we have been jamming to some of the great new releases like “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, and others like “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems. These and some other hits have stuck in our minds and that’s probably because of the countless Reels and short videos that we’ve been seeing online. Also Read - Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

While many may have listened to some of the hits of this year as well as of previous years, not all remember the exact names of the songs, nor do they know what’s topping the charts. Apple has now released its list of ‘Top Tracks and Trends’ for the year in its editorial feature on Apple Music. And it also features a companion playlist of all the popular tracks in 2022 (so far), for you to enjoy. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits and trends of this year up until now. Also Read - Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

Top Five Tracks from Apple’s Companion Playlist for the Year

Starting with the top five that have been topping this year’s playlist on Apple Music include tracks like “Break My Soul” by Beyonce, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Wait For U” by Future, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, and “Big Energy” Remix version by Latto and Mariah Carey. Also Read - Captain America Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s with a touching tribute

Top Six Biggest Tracks of 2022 on Apple Music

Some of these and some other additions from previous years are considered the biggest tracks of 2022 so far. This list of the six biggest tracks of this year includes “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny, and “abcdefu” by Gayle. It also has Wait For U, As it Was, and First Class. The “abcdefu,” song has helped Gayle to see 500 percent increase in streams overall year-on-year,

What else is Trending on Apple Music?

Apart from this, Gen-Z Pop music has emerged to offer a classical feel. Some of the songs carrying this trend are “Feel like Shit” by Tae MacRae, “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, and “Flowers” by Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Some of the songs from the ’90s have been popular lately on Apple Music. This includes “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “I’ll be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans,” I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross, and others.

K-Pop albums have been taking over the world as their music was widely listened to globally. Speaking of K-Pop, it doesn’t only include BTS, but other Korean bands like NCT Dream and girl bands like LE SSERAFIM. Some of the popular tracks in 2022 so far in K-Pop include BlackPink, Fearless, and Illusion.

Some of the newer tracks like “Break It Off” and “Mr Valentine” brought the ’90s nostalgia with Drum ‘n’ Bass to these songs. Moreover, African pop music also gained traction. Drake’s popular track “One Dance” has made African artists more visible. Tracks like “Peru” by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran also had afrobeat.