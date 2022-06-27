comscore Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year
  • Home
  • News
  • Top Tracks On Apple Music 2022 From As It Was To Wait For U
News

'As it Was' by Harry Styles was one of the biggest tracks on Apple Music this year

News

Apple has released the 'Top Tracks and Trends' list of this year on Apple Music. "As it Was" and "Wait For U" are two of the biggest tracks of 2022 (so far).

Apple Music 2022

We are halfway through 2022 and so far we have been jamming to some of the great new releases like “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, and others like “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems. These and some other hits have stuck in our minds and that’s probably because of the countless Reels and short videos that we’ve been seeing online. Also Read - Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

While many may have listened to some of the hits of this year as well as of previous years, not all remember the exact names of the songs, nor do they know what’s topping the charts. Apple has now released its list of ‘Top Tracks and Trends’ for the year in its editorial feature on Apple Music. And it also features a companion playlist of all the popular tracks in 2022 (so far), for you to enjoy. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits and trends of this year up until now. Also Read - Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

Top Five Tracks from Apple’s Companion Playlist for the Year

Starting with the top five that have been topping this year’s playlist on Apple Music include tracks like “Break My Soul” by Beyonce, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Wait For U” by Future, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, and “Big Energy” Remix version by Latto and Mariah Carey. Also Read - Captain America Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s with a touching tribute

Top Six Biggest Tracks of 2022 on Apple Music

Some of these and some other additions from previous years are considered the biggest tracks of 2022 so far. This list of the six biggest tracks of this year includes “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny, and “abcdefu” by Gayle. It also has Wait For U, As it Was, and First Class. The “abcdefu,” song has helped Gayle to see 500 percent increase in streams overall year-on-year,

What else is Trending on Apple Music?

Apart from this, Gen-Z Pop music has emerged to offer a classical feel. Some of the songs carrying this trend are “Feel like Shit” by  Tae MacRae, “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, and “Flowers” by Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Some of the songs from the ’90s have been popular lately on Apple Music. This includes “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “I’ll be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans,” I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross, and others.

K-Pop albums have been taking over the world as their music was widely listened to globally. Speaking of K-Pop, it doesn’t only include BTS, but other Korean bands like NCT Dream and girl bands like LE SSERAFIM. Some of the popular tracks in 2022 so far in K-Pop include BlackPink, Fearless, and Illusion.

Some of the newer tracks like “Break It Off” and “Mr Valentine” brought the ’90s nostalgia with Drum ‘n’ Bass to these songs. Moreover, African pop music also gained traction. Drake’s popular track “One Dance” has made African artists more visible. Tracks like “Peru” by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran also had afrobeat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 8:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year
News
Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year
Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Mahindra Scorpio N unveiled in India: Check booking and delivery details

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N unveiled in India: Check booking and delivery details

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch launches for Rs. 17,633

Wearables

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch launches for Rs. 17,633

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, sale offers

Wearables

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, sale offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check latest images

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch launches for Rs. 17,633

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, sale offers

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999