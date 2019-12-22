As the end of 2019 approaches, you will soon start seeing the “Best of 2019” lists for gadgets. But, here we will be talking about the phones that will launch in early 2020. While Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi 9 smartphone in Q1 2020, the Realme X50 launch event is expected to take place in January 2020. OnePlus is already working on the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, which could make its debut in Q2 2020.

Samsung is also all set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones. All three Samsung phones have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Apart from these smartphone makers, other brands like Oppo and Huawei will also be launching their new devices. So Check out the list of top upcoming phones that will launch in 2020.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro launch in Q2 2020

OnePlus will reportedly launch its latest OnePlus 8 series in the second quarter of 2020. As per leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. The devices could feature a modern punch-hole display design. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. Its Lite version could settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera, a telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor. The OnePlus 8 series will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 could come with a starting price of around CNY 3,699, which is roughly Rs 37,500 in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro could start at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 51,000), whereas its Lite version could be priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 30,400).

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi could launch its Redmi 9 smartphone in Q1 2020. This Redmi phone will first be launched in China, and then in India. The exact launch date of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is currently unknown. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi 9 will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 6.6-inch Dot notch display, and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The rest of the details are still under wraps. To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched in October this year. The Redmi 8 is currently available for Rs 7,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch on February 18, 2020

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S11 series smartphones on February 18 in San Francisco. It is one of the top smartphones that will be launched in 2020. Samsung will most likely introduce three Galaxy S11 models – Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+. At the same event, the company could also unveil the much-rumored Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone. The Galaxy S11 could feature a 108-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom and 9-in-1 pixel binning. It is likely to pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US market. Samsung is likely to add an Exynos 990 chipset in the European market. Both will be integrated with 5G modems. The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus could sport a 5,000mAh battery manufactured by LG. It is likely to offer a punch hole, which will be placed at the center of the panel, similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

Huawei P40 launch in Q1 2020

Huawei will reportedly take the wraps off its latest Huawei P40 series in Europe in Q1 2020. The company’s CEO Richard Yu has asserted that the new Huawei series will be released in March 2020. The Huawei P40 series will boast a display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. The Huawei P40 could sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors. The device could ship with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android OS. It could also offer a 5,500mAh battery.

Realme X50 launch in Q1 2020 (January)

If rumors are to believed, the Realme X50 launch event will take place in January 2020. However, past reports indicate that the brand is planning to launch Realme X50 5G before the end of 2019. It will be the company’s first smartphone to support 5G connectivity. The handset is expected to pack a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech, Android 10, and Snapdragon 765 SoC.

At the back, there could be a 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi. Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch in January 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch event will reportedly take place in January 2020. The smartphone’s support page recently went live on Samsung’s France website with the model number SM-G770F.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 6.7-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to flaunt a punch-hole display design. It will pack a Qualcomm 855 chipset, Android 10, and 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging tech.

There will be 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S10 Lite. The phone will also have 8GB RAM. The camera design on the rear will be an off-center rectangular module. In this case, it will be a triple camera setup with flash. The main 48-megapixel f/2.0 lens will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 dedicated macro lens. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the front. The Galaxy S10 Lite might be priced at around EUR 679.99 (approx Rs 54,000).

Oppo Find X2 launch in Q1 2020

On the sidelines of Oppo Inno Day 2019 in Shenzhen, the company revealed its plans of launching the Find X2. This smartphone will come with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Oppo Find X2 will reportedly launch in Q1 2020. It could feature Sony’s newly unveiled image sensor. It features a larger sensor size for improved focus and better light sensitivity. Oppo has collaborated with Sony for the Find X2 and will be using their 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution. This will bring “All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF” technology. The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K30 Pro

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020. The company has already launched its Redmi K30 phone in China. It is likely to pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will offer an integrated 5G modem. It will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could sport a Sony IMX686 sensor with a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. There could also be a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It will be assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company is likely to add a 32-megapixel sensor and a secondary ToF 3D sensor. The selfie camera is housed in the punch hole. The Redmi K30 Pro is rumored to sport a 4,500mAh battery with the support for 30W fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is one of the top smartphones that will be launched in 2020. Recently, a support page for the device went live on Samsung’s website in Spain. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will most likely be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC and will ship with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The screen on the smartphone will be either 6.5 or 6.7-inches, bringing the total dimensions to 163.9 x 76 x 8.6mm. There will also most likely be expandable storage via a microSD card available on the device.

The Note 10 Lite will come out of the box with Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2 on top. An in-display fingerprint sensor for security is also speculated to be present. The more affordable Galaxy Note 10 will also bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack that went missing on the bigger Note 10 phones. S Pen support is still there too, and so is the punch-hole front-facing camera. The smartphone scored 667 in single-core tests, and 2,030 in multi-core tests on Geekbench benchmarks.

