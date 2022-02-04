Security solutions company NordPass releases the list of ‘Top 200 most common passwords’ every year. The list includes passwords that hackers and cybercriminals can crack in a few minutes. These hackers can crack some of the passwords in seconds. Also Read - Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

The list includes the most common names used as passwords. So, if you use any of the below-mentioned passwords, change in immediately.

List of weak passwords

Abhishek

Aditya

Ashish

Anjali

Archana

Anuradha

Deepak

Dinesh

Ganesh

Gaurav

Gayathri

Hanuman

Hariom

Harsha

Krishna

Khushi

Karthik

Lakshmi

Lovely

Manish

Manisha

Mahesh

Naveen

Nikhil

Priyanka

Prakash

Poonam

Prashant

Prasad

Pankaj

Pradeep

Praveen

Rashmi

Rahul

Rajkumar

Rakesh

Ramesh

Rajesh

Sairam

Sachin

Sanjay

Sandeep

Sweety

Suresh

Santosh

Simran

Sandhya

Sunny

Tinkle

Vishal

What is a strong password?

Most people use their name, date of birth, phone number, or other personal information as passwords. As per security experts, such passwords can be hacked within a few minutes, sometimes seconds.

What is a secure password? Cybersecurity experts suggest that a strong and secure password comprises of alphabets, numbers, special characters, and more. It could be difficult to remember such a tricky password, but it will secure your account, money, and personal data.

How to set up a strong password?

-Make it a mix of alphabets, numbers, special characters, and more.

-Never use your personal information as a password like name, phone number, date of birth, and more.

-Change your password frequently.

-Never reuse the same password.

-Never use the same password for two accounts.

-Alongside passwords, try to set up a face recognition lock for stronger security.