Security solutions company NordPass releases the list of 'Top 200 most common passwords' every year. The list includes passwords that hackers and cybercriminals can crack in a few minutes. These hackers can crack some of the passwords in seconds.
The list includes the most common names used as passwords. So, if you use any of the below-mentioned passwords, change in immediately.
List of weak passwords
Abhishek
Aditya
Ashish
Anjali
Archana
Anuradha
Deepak
Dinesh
Ganesh
Gaurav
Gayathri
Hanuman
Hariom
Harsha
Krishna
Khushi
Karthik
Lakshmi
Lovely
Manish
Manisha
Mahesh
Naveen
Nikhil
Priyanka
Prakash
Poonam
Prashant
Prasad
Pankaj
Pradeep
Praveen
Rashmi
Rahul
Rajkumar
Rakesh
Ramesh
Rajesh
Sairam
Sachin
Sanjay
Sandeep
Sweety
Suresh
Santosh
Simran
Sandhya
Sunny
Tinkle
Vishal
What is a strong password?
Most people use their name, date of birth, phone number, or other personal information as passwords. As per security experts, such passwords can be hacked within a few minutes, sometimes seconds.
What is a secure password? Cybersecurity experts suggest that a strong and secure password comprises of alphabets, numbers, special characters, and more. It could be difficult to remember such a tricky password, but it will secure your account, money, and personal data.
How to set up a strong password?
-Make it a mix of alphabets, numbers, special characters, and more.
-Never use your personal information as a password like name, phone number, date of birth, and more.
-Change your password frequently.
-Never reuse the same password.
-Never use the same password for two accounts.
-Alongside passwords, try to set up a face recognition lock for stronger security.