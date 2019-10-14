comscore Toreto 'Torpods' wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 4,499
Toreto 'Torpods' wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 4,499

The Toreto 'Torpods' wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 4,499 in India, and is available in only classic Black color option.

  Published: October 14, 2019 3:12 PM IST
Toreto wireless earbuds

Toreto has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds in India, which is called Torpods. It is a follow up to the Toreto Tods and Toreto Torbuds, which were launched earlier this year. The latest earbuds from the company boast of better sound, better fit and promises a better battery life. It is priced at Rs 4,499 in the country, and is available in only classic Black color option. Customers can buy it via retail stores, and also through leading e-commerce platforms.

These earbuds come with a one-year warranty. The wireless earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With a battery capacity of 800mAh, one can enjoy 4 hours of playtime. Available in striking black colour, TORPODS promises to jazz up the style quotient with stylish finishing. The attractive case that comes along with TORPODS has an inbuilt magnetic charger that eliminates the need to carry a separate charging cable.

The company says “if you are a sports enthusiast or a gym freak or even love running through the outdoors, you will certainly be compelled to flaunt Torpods, since the earbuds are alluring and fit comfortably in your ears. Torpods wireless earbuds guarantee an unforgettable musical experience by delivering distortion-free high definition sound. Besides this, while you place the earbuds into the case, they snap into their enclosures swiftly.”

Separately, last month, Skullcandy unveiled its new truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds in India. Called Skullcandy SESH, the new truly wireless headphones are available in three color options of Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black. It is available for Rs 5,999 in the country. You can buy it from Skullcandy.in and select retailers. The Skullcandy SESH offers a total battery life of 10 hours, as per the company. On a full charge, each earbud can offer a battery life of 3 hours. The charging case included offers 7 hours of charging (or two full charge cycles). The earbuds come with an IP55 rating, making it sweat and dust resistance.

  Published Date: October 14, 2019 3:12 PM IST

