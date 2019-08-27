Toy Story poster autographed by Steve Jobs goes on auction this week

Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple, has been a multi-faceted personality in the tech industry. His interests have never been restricted to Apple alone. He started NeXT Computer after he was forced to leave Apple and pioneered Pixar before it was acquired by The Walt Disney Company. His association with a wide range of companies allows for varied items to go on auction. While we have seen Steve Jobs autographed items such as vintage Mac OS X manual or a plague go on sale.

An upcoming rare product might shatter all the auction records. A rare Toy Story poster signed by Steve Jobs is going up for sale later this week. It will debut as the latest Jobs memorabilia to go up for auction. According to 9to5Mac, Nate D. Sanders Auctions will be offering the Jobs autographed 24 x 36-inch poster. The poster shows Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz. The poster is accompanied by a letter of authenticity.

In the auction site, it is confirmed that Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 when “Toy Story” debuted as the first computer-animated feature film. Apple co-founder is a visionary unlike any other and its vision becomes clear with Pixar. Toy Story smashed record books and earned three Academy Award nominations. It earned #373.6 million at the box office. It continues to be ranked as one of the finest animated movies of all time after all these years.

“The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jim Varney, Annie Potts, R. Lee Ermey, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and Erik von Detten. The poster measures 24” x 36” and was signed by Jobs with a black fiber-tip marker,” the auction site notes in the description.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions notes that a recent survey has found that there are less than 10 Jobs autographed items. In other words, we are looking at a poster than will be any collector’s dream. If you are someone who worships Jobs then it is a must have in your collection. The bidding for the poster will begin with a starting price of $25,000 (over Rs 17.87 lakhs) on August 29.