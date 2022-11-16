Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of India launch: Check expected price, specs and more

Toyota is planning to launch its next MPV ‘Toyota Innova Hycross’ in the Indian market on November 25 and it will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta. Ahead of the official launch, a new teaser has been released showing the side profile of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV is anticipated to have a touchscreen infotainment system with numerous connectivity functions. The interiors will also be luxurious and well-designed. Also Read - Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed in a new image: All you need to know

As per image, the front end of the Innova Hycross will feature a bold grille borrowed from Toyota’s global models and will come with slim LED headlamp clusters. The MPV will be based on the TNGA-C monocoque architecture with a front-wheel drive layout for the first time.

The upcoming strong-hybrid MPV will be around 4.7 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,850mm. The MPV will only be available with petrol-hybrid powertrains, similar to the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. But for the strong hybrid powertrain, the Innova Hycross will use a bigger 2.0-litre unit instead of the 1.5 seen on the Hyryder.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price

The Innova Hycross will be based on Toyota’s modular TNGA-C platform. It will also get 360-degree camera, sunroof, wireless charging, and more. The Innova Hycross is likely to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota recently revealed its overall growth of 56% in wholesales from the period of April to October 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year. In October 2022, TKM sold 13,143 units, which is a 6% Y-o-Y jump from October 2021’s sales of 12,440 units.

“Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the Self Charging Hybrid Electric Model – Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations,” commented Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM.