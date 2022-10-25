comscore Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of launch: Check expected price, feature and more here
Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of launch: Check expected price, feature and more

The Innova Hycross will be based on Toyota’s modular TNGA-C platform. It will also get 360-degree camera, sunroof, wireless charging, and more.

Highlights

  • Toyota Innova Hycross teased in Indonesia, will launch in India soon.
  • Likely to be the 2-litre unit developing over 190 horses.
  • Prices likely to start around the Rs 20 lakh mark.
Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of launch: Check expected price, feature and more

Auto maker Toyota is planning to launch its next MPV ‘Toyota Innova Hycross’ in the global market soon and now ahead of the official announcement Toyota Indonesia has released a teaser image of the upcoming MPV. As per image, the front end of the Innova Hycross will feature a bold grille borrowed from Toyota’s global models and will come with slim LED headlamp clusters. The MPV will be based on the TNGA-C monocoque architecture with a front-wheel drive layout for the first time.

The upcoming strong-hybrid MPV will be around 4.7 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,850mm. The MPV will only be available with petrol-hybrid powertrains, similar to the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. But for the strong hybrid powertrain, the Innova Hycross will use a bigger 2.0-litre unit instead of the 1.5 seen on the Hyryder.

The Innova Hycross will be based on Toyota’s modular TNGA-C platform. It will also get 360-degree camera, sunroof, wireless charging, and more. The Innova Hycross is likely to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold a total of 15,378 units, registering a growth of 66 per cent over wholesales in September 2021. For reference, Toyota had sold 9,284 units in the month of September 2021, as cumulative wholesales in this FY from the period of April to September 2022, witnessed a growth of 68 per cent when compared to last year. The company registered strong numbers on the back of Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Legender, Toyota Innova Crysta and even the Toyota Glanza.

In the same period last year, Toyota recorded a decline of 27.30 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2021 selling 9,284 units as compared to 12,772 units sold in the same month a year ago.

 

 

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 1:33 PM IST
