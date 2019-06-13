comscore TRAI extends deadline for revised mobile number portability process
Mobile Number Portability: TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP norms

The revised system would allow porting your mobile number from one operator to the other in two days.

  Published: June 13, 2019 4:09 PM IST
The Telecom regulator TRAI Wednesday extended the timeline for implementation of revised Mobile Number Portability (MNP) norms, by more than three months to September 30, providing relief to operators. The move came after telecom service providers and other players involved in the port out process sought extension of the original June 13 deadline, citing “various reasons including significant changes in their network and IT elements”, TRAI said in a statement.

“These stakeholders have accordingly requested to extend the timeline for implementation of Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018,” TRAI said. TRAI statement said that it examined the feedback of operators citing difficulties. The timeline for implementation of revised MNP norms is now extended to September 30.

The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) rules make the entire process faster and simpler. TRAI has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area. Timeline for port out from one circle to the other will be four working days.

The new process also brings a change in the validity of the UPC or the Unique Porting Code. It has now been brought down to four days. Earlier it was valid for 15 days.

How to port your mobile number to a different operator

The porting out process is very simple. You first need to generate the 8-digit Unique Porting Code (UPC). Simply send a message PORT <Mobile Number> – and send it to 1900. For instance, if your mobile number is 9820098200, the message will be – PORT 9820098200.

You will get an SMS from 1901. It will include the UPC code, and expiry date. After you get the code, make sure it is done before the expiry date. Go to your telecom operator’s store with the porting code and required documents. You will need to fill up the mobile number porting form and give the porting code to new operator.

With inputs from PTI

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 4:09 PM IST

