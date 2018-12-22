comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018
News

Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018

News

It imposed penalty of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on BSNL during the first and second quarter, respectively.

  • Published: December 22, 2018 2:20 PM IST
telecom-operators

Telecom regulator Trai has imposed penalty of Rs 56 lakh on telecom operators in the first half of this year for failing to meet call drop benchmark, Parliament was informed Friday.

According to the data shared by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha in the Rajya Sabha, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India imposed highest penalty of Rs 22 lakh on Tata Teleservices, which is in process of merging its mobile business with Bharti Airtel, in March 2018.

Trai found Idea Cellular and state-run telecom firm BSNL not meeting the call drop benchmark during January-March and April-June quarter. The regulator imposed penalty of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh on Idea in first and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

It imposed penalty of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on BSNL during the first and second quarter, respectively.

The regulator also found Telenor, which has merged mobile business with Airtel, not meeting quality of service criteria and imposed a penalty of Rs six lakh on the firm.

“As a result of continuous efforts, significant improvement has been observed in terms of telecom service providers’ compliance to Trai quality of services benchmarks on call-drop rate in spite of rapid-increase in traffic volume and more stringent TRAI benchmarks effective from October 1, 2017,” Sinha said.

He said that about 9.74 lakh additional mobile sites for 2G/3G/4G-LTE services have been added by the telecom operators since July 2015, taking the total count of base station in the country to about 20.07 lakh in November 2018.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2018 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus caught cutting bezels of the OnePlus 6T in ads
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and others get price cut
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y93 launched in India
thumb-img
News
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Xiaomi Play launch set for December 24: Waterdrop notch, gradient finish confirmed

Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018

Huawei P30 tipped to come with triple rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera

Samsung Galaxy A8s price revealed in China

Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018

News

Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018
Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism

News

Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism
Airtel Rs 76 first recharge (FRC) prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and more

News

Airtel Rs 76 first recharge (FRC) prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and more
Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

News

Tata Docomo minimum prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100
Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs 100 for prepaid users

News

Airtel minimum recharge plans under Rs 100 for prepaid users

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने गैलेक्सी J4+ और J6 के साथ इन चार स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमत में की कटौती

Tata Docomo ने रिलायंस जियो की टक्कर में लॉन्च किया 49 रुपये का यह प्रीपेड प्लान

Vivo Y93 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत के साथ सभी फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo R17 की बिक्री की तारीख का हुआ खुलासा, जानें खरीद पर मिलने वाले सारे ऑफर्स

Nokia 3 को मिली दिसंबर सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

News

Xiaomi Play launch set for December 24: Waterdrop notch, gradient finish confirmed
News
Xiaomi Play launch set for December 24: Waterdrop notch, gradient finish confirmed
Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018

News

Trai imposes Rs 56 lakh penalty on telcos for call drop in first half of 2018
Huawei P30 tipped to come with triple rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera

News

Huawei P30 tipped to come with triple rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera
Samsung Galaxy A8s price revealed in China

News

Samsung Galaxy A8s price revealed in China
Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism

News

Telcos get time until February to roll out pesky call complaint mechanism