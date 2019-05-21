comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • TRAI looks at further price reduction in monthly cable and DTH bills
News

TRAI looks at further price reduction in monthly cable and DTH bills

News

This new paper comes about three months after the regulatory body launched its new pricing framework that was the first attempt at making TV viewing more affordable. According to recent reports, it looks like the framework is not working well enough as TRAI had planned. Talking more about the consultation paper, it is aimed at reducing the tariffs that different cable and DTH providers have to pay.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 8:02 PM IST
trai-R

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the telecom regulatory body seems to be working on a new consultation paper that is aimed at decreasing the monthly cable or DTH bill that customers currently pay. This new paper comes about three months after the regulatory body launched its new pricing framework that was the first attempt at making TV viewing more affordable. According to recent reports, it looks like the framework is not working well enough as TRAI had planned. Talking more about the consultation paper, it is aimed at reducing the tariffs that different cable and DTH providers have to pay.

To achieve the reduced broadcasting chargers, the regulatory authority is all ready to look at new mechanisms in an attempt to achieve its goal. Talking about the pricing framework, it was supposed to reduce the price but a number of users have revealed instead of reduced price, a number of service providers have increased the prices. In addition to this, there is a lot of confusion on how the framework can be used with different DTH or cable providers. According to a report by The Economic Times, as part of the report, a TRAI official admitted that the plan to make TV pricing more transparent with improved channel selection options “did not pan out” the way TRAI has initially planned about.

As previously noted, as part of this new framework, a channel can’t be priced more than Rs 19 if it is part of a bouquet but there is no pricing cap on channels that are not part of any bouquet or if they are classified as premium channels. In addition to this, as per the guidelines, there is also no cap on the amount of total discount that a broadcaster can offer on the total amount of all the channels that the customer is opting for. The interesting thing to note here is that the increase in pricing also seems to be having a varied impact on the total viewership.

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Also Read

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

At the time when the findings of the impact of viewership were initially published, TRAI had refuted the findings of the report. However, plans of this consultation paper months after refuting the report seem to indicate otherwise. According to a statement, SK Gupta, the secretary for TRAI stated that the regulatory is hoping that all the stakeholders in the industry will work in a responsible manner by not distorting the price in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 8:02 PM IST

Editor's Pick

TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper
News
TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow

TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper

News

TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

News

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai
How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box

How To

How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box
Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned

हिंदी समाचार

Honor ने लॉन्च किए Honor 20 और Honor 20 Pro दो फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

2 हफ्ते पहले लॉन्च हुए 45 हजार रुपये वाले Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL स्मार्टफोन अपने आप हो रहे हैं शटडाउन

Paytm से भरे बिजली, पानी और गैस के बिल और पाएं 100 परसेंट कैशबैक

Detel ने Jazzy और Tashan ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर को 2,999 और 1,999 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

UAN नंबर पता करने के लिए इन चार स्टोप्स को करें फॉलो

News

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow
News
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow
TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper

News

TRAI planning to introduce a new consultation paper
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features
Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update