TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Earlier this year, TRAI’s new framework for cable TV and DTH operators kicked off. The move hasn’t gone well with the consumers as they face increased monthly bills. While DTH users are still in luck as they saw smooth migration, the same cannot be said about cable TV operators. But users with multiple TVs in a household have been hit hard as their billing has doubled. Now, according to a report, TRAI may soon tweak its Multi TV policy to make TV viewing affordable for the users.

A look earlier Multi TV policy

Earlier, if you had multiple TVs in your household, you would only pay the extra connection charge for the second or third TV. All the channels that are a part of your primary connection, were available on the second connection as well. It only required a single dish, and two set-top-boxes, one in each room.

Multi TV policy after TRAI’s new tariff regime

Soon after TRAI introduced the new framework for cable operators, things took a turn. Now, if you have two TV connections at your place, you will need to pay NCF (network connection fees) and choose channel packs for the secondary connection. This means, if you want all the channels of your primary connection on the secondary one, you end up paying double the amount. Tata Sky, for instance, lets you choose individual channels on the secondary connection. To lower the total bill, you will only have to select channels that you regularly watch, rather than having all channels on both connections.

Correction in new tariff regime

As reported by Telecom Talk, TRAI is currently in the pre-consultation stage where it is inviting comments on the correction. This will help the regulator decide on how to improve the new framework to lower down monthly bills. TRAI has also confirmed that the changes will be finalized in the next few days. Once finalized, the changes will be implemented over the coming days. Though, there is no fixed timeline for the same.

Do you have multiple TV connections at your home? Has TV viewing has become expensive? Do let us know what you feel about the new framework in the comments below.