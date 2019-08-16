comscore TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
  • Home
  • News
  • TRAI may tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges to make TV viewing affordable
News

TRAI may tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges to make TV viewing affordable

News

As of now, the Multi TV policy is quite confusing, and expensive for the users. TRAI may soon tweak it to make TV viewing affordable.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 9:33 AM IST
dth set top box compared

Earlier this year, TRAI’s new framework for cable TV and DTH operators kicked off. The move hasn’t gone well with the consumers as they face increased monthly bills. While DTH users are still in luck as they saw smooth migration, the same cannot be said about cable TV operators. But users with multiple TVs in a household have been hit hard as their billing has doubled. Now, according to a report, TRAI may soon tweak its Multi TV policy to make TV viewing affordable for the users.

A look earlier Multi TV policy

Earlier, if you had multiple TVs in your household, you would only pay the extra connection charge for the second or third TV. All the channels that are a part of your primary connection, were available on the second connection as well. It only required a single dish, and two set-top-boxes, one in each room.

Multi TV policy after TRAI’s new tariff regime

Soon after TRAI introduced the new framework for cable operators, things took a turn. Now, if you have two TV connections at your place, you will need to pay NCF (network connection fees) and choose channel packs for the secondary connection. This means, if you want all the channels of your primary connection on the secondary one, you end up paying double the amount. Tata Sky, for instance, lets you choose individual channels on the secondary connection. To lower the total bill, you will only have to select channels that you regularly watch, rather than having all channels on both connections.

Correction in new tariff regime

As reported by Telecom Talk, TRAI is currently in the pre-consultation stage where it is inviting comments on the correction. This will help the regulator decide on how to improve the new framework to lower down monthly bills. TRAI has also confirmed that the changes will be finalized in the next few days. Once finalized, the changes will be implemented over the coming days. Though, there is no fixed timeline for the same.

Do you have multiple TV connections at your home? Has TV viewing has become expensive? Do let us know what you feel about the new framework in the comments below.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms

News

Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms
Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account

News

Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to temporarily suspend their account
Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 telecom operator in India, No. 2 globally

News

Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 telecom operator in India, No. 2 globally
Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

News

Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Apple iPhone 11 की लॉन्च डेट लीक, 10 सितंबर को हो सकता है पेश

Motorola Moto G7 और Moto G7 Plus यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इस अपडेट से और बेहतर होगा स्मार्टफोन

LG G7 ThinQ को भारत में मिली Android 9 Pie update, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Fitness band के बिना आपकी हेल्थ का फ्री में ध्यान रखेंगी ये 5 ऐप्स

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device
Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update
Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones