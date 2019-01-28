comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma
News

Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma

News

Players such as WhatsApp and Facebook have come under the scrutiny of policymakers over issues including data breach and fake news

  • Published: January 28, 2019 5:45 PM IST
RS Sharma TRAI Chairman 2 805px

Image credit: Twitter @rssharma3

Telecom regulator Trai hopes to finalize, by February-end, its recommendations on whether over-the-top (OTT) services, such as WhatsApp and Skype, should be brought under the regulatory ambit, according to a top official.

“We will be organizing open house discussions soon. And hopefully, by the end of the next month, we should be able to come up with recommendations,” Trai Chairman R S Sharma told PTI in an interview.

In November last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) initiated a consultation to explore the regulatory framework for OTT apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Google Duo that provide calling and messaging services similar to that by mobile operators.

Trai also sought public opinion on whether the same rules should be applied to OTT applications as are applied to telecom operators. This has been a long-pending demand of telecom operators.

Players such as WhatsApp and Facebook have come under the scrutiny of policymakers over issues including data breach and fake news, and any new regulation or licensing requirement is expected to increase pressure on such platforms.

Mobile operators’ association COAI has said the highly taxed telecom industry, invested heavily in licence fee, spectrum, telecom equipment and security apparatus, is on an “unequal footing with unregulated OTTs” that offer similar voice, video and data services without regulatory cost.

In its written submission to the regulator, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has said the OTT players should be licensed by introducing ‘OTT Communication Authorization’ under the unified licence.

Batting for the ‘same service, same rules’, COAI said that in case similar obligations are not applied to OTT players, a new set of rules or obligations should be adopted for the telecom service providers also.

On the other hand, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have opposed the position by telecom operators that OTT services be brought under the licensing and regulatory ambit.

IAMAI said legacy telecommunication regulations should not be automatically extended to online applications because of the fundamental “technical and business differences” between traditional services and apps.

BIF also said heavy regulatory frameworks on OTTs will not be viable or necessary.

“OTT providers offer an array of different services that are accessed by users through the data services provided by TSPs (telecom service providers). Thus, the services provided by TSPs, while they enable access to OTT services, are fundamentally different…,” BIF said in its written response to Trai.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms
thumb-img
News
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India

Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

Android Q release: A look at top features expected

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma

News

Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

News

WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version
Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट Surface Pro 6 और Surface Laptop 2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

GOQii का Run GPS फिटनेस ट्रैकर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

रिलायंस ने की JioRail ऐप लॉन्च, अब जियोफोन और जियोफोन 2 से कर सकेंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक और PNR स्टेटस चेक

जल्द ही आप Windows XP में नहीं कर पाएंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक, जानें क्यों?

News

Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India
Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma

News

Trai recommendations on OTT issue likely by February-end: R S Sharma
BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works

News

BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie may be in works
Android Q release: A look at top features expected

News

Android Q release: A look at top features expected