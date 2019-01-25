comscore
  TRAI says no extension for new guidelines, firm on rolling out new DTH tariffs from February 1
TRAI says no extension for new guidelines, firm on rolling out new DTH tariffs from February 1

TRAI had already extended the earlier deadline of December 29.

  Published: January 25, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday ruled out extension of February 1 deadline for the new DTH rules. The regulator has reiterated there is no reason for further extension as it had assurances from service providers that work related to seeking consumer’s choice of channels “is in full swing”. For migration to the new regime for broadcasting and cable services, TRAI had already extended the deadline previously from December 29.

“The service providers have also given their assurances that work relating to seeking the options of the subscribers is in full swing and that they will take all the steps to obtain options of all their subscribers by January 31, 2019,” TRAI statement noted.

TRAI announces Channel Selector Application to streamline selection and pricing of cable or DTH channels

TRAI’s new regulatory tariff for cable and DTH operators comes into effect on February 1, 2019 with the deadline for subscribers to choose their new channels as January 31, 2019. After the deadline, consumers will only pay for the channels they have chosen to watch. All the operators, including service providers, have been asked to comply the guidelines. On Thursday TRAI issued a show cause notice to DTH operator Tata Sky for allegedly failing to provide its customers options to choose channels, The Hindu reports.

“It has also been brought to the attention of the authority that certain rumors and misleading information is still being circulated contending that further extension of the time period for obtaining consumer choices is under consideration. The authority reiterates that there is no reason to consider any extension in view of the significant momentum in obtaining the choices and the assurances of all the service providers,” added TRAI’s statement.

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

Following the issue with TRAI’s new regulatory regime, Tata Sky has reportedly allowed customers to choose their favorite channel in a three-step process. Tata Sky has also revealed new prices for the channels, and you will now be able to subscribe your favorite channels like the other DTH operators to build your own channel pack.

