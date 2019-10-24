Government of India is planning to provide Wi-Fi services inside trains in the next four to four-and-a-half years. Not just that, Indian Railways will be 100 percent electric in next four-five years. The information was shared by Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal, to ANI on Wednesday.

Goyal also said that “It is a more complicated technology subject. Giving Wi-Fi in running trains requires investment… Towers need to be put and there have to be equipments inside trains. In this, we might have to bring in foreign technology and investors.”

“But it will help a lot in terms of security as CCTVs would be there in every train compartment and its live feed will go to police station. The signaling system will work in a better manner through Wi-Fi facility. In next four or four-and-a-half years we will start this facility,” added Goyal.

The railway minister also told ANI that they will expand the existing Wi-Fi services for more railway stations by the end of 2020. “We are trying to provide Wi-Fi services at all 6,500 stations by end of next year.” At present, Wi-Fi service is available at around 5150 railway stations in India.

The Central Government is already modernizing railway stations, and NBCC is working in 12-13 location to modernize the station, just like Bhopal’s station. It is also looking to develop commercial complexes and shopping malls in a cross subsidy model. The plan is to segregate the station modernization with the monetization of land.

“We are doing station modernisation with the help of private players, like we did in Bhopal for instance where a private company has modernised the entire station and it is near in completion. NBCC is working in 12-13 location to modernise the station and simultaneously to develop the complexes for housing, commercial activity, shopping malls in a cross subsidy model, once these model becomes successful there will be faster rollout across the country,” Goyal told media.