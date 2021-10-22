Travelling in Delhi Metro gets easier than ever before. In a latest development, commuters need not require a smart card to travel in Delhi metro anymore. Well, yes, you heard that right! So, if you forgot your smart card at home, need not worry anymore. Also Read - Delhi Metro begins process for providing Wi-Fi facility

Now you can simply pay using your Debit or credit card. Not just that, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will soon allow you to make payment via Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code-based ticketing mobile phones and paper QR tickets. Also Read - Delhi Metro launches reward-based 'Offer World' Android app

As per latest reports, DMRC has already started installing Automatic Fare Collection or AFC system at 44 stations in the national capital. The initiative, as per the DMRC official, will encourage more digitization of services besides cashless and human error-free transactions. Also Read - Delhi Metro commuters can now recharge their smart cards by sending SMS

Currently, only the Airport Express Line currently allows passengers to travel without the smart card. This facility is available only in select metropolitan cities like Kochi and Nagpur.

Delhi Metro corporation has announced to introduced five payment methods — National Common Mobility Card, Smart Card, Mobile QR Code Based Ticketing, Mobile Based NFC (Near Field Communication Ticketing) and Paper QR Ticketing. Additionally, DMRC working to accept transactions from all banks via RuPay portal unlike other cities, which are restricted to just select banks.

Until, the facility is successfully running in all stations, it is better you carry your smart card with you or stand in queue to get a token. DMRC has introduced various easy processes to refill/ recharge your metro card via mobile phone.

To recharge the metro smart card, you can use online platforms including Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, among others. You can either use the official website of DMRC.

To recharge your metro card, follow these steps

Step 1: Head to the www.dmrcsmartcard.com website

Step 2: Enter metro card information

Step 3: Enter the refill amount

Step 4: Enter captcha and click on continue

Step 5: The website will then ask for your email ID and then select payment mode from credit card, debit card, net banking or any other.

Step 6: Once you enter details, click on check out and Pay Now option

Your smart card will be refilled successfully.