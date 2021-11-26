Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

To control the rising air pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government has implemented a rule to run only CNG and electric vehicles in the city from November 27. The Kejriwal government has announced that all petrol and diesel transports will remain banned in the city until December 3. Also Read - Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles during a press briefing. Rai said, "as pollution level in Delhi is reducing leading to an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) similar to pre-Diwali days, the Delhi government has taken a slew of measures to maintain it. Entry of trucks and other vehicles, except for those involved in essential services, from outside Delhi has been stopped."

He further said, “from November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the national capital. All the other vehicles will remain banned till December 3.” Also Read - Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

“We have also decided to deploy special CNG buses for major colonies like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh among others from where Delhi government employees commute for the office. We will also start shuttle bus service from Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for the employees,” Rai told during the press briefing.

The Delhi government recently lifted the ban on construction activities following the marginal improvement in air quality.

On the matter, the minister said, “recently, the Delhi government had removed restrictions from construction and demolition activities. All the construction agencies have also been advised to stick to the 14 point-guidelines. We have deployed 585 teams to keep a check at such sites to curb the dust pollution. Those found violating the norms will be penalized and subjected to strict action without any notice whatsoever.”