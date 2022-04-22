Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

Are you travelling to the UAE? If you are, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has a piece of news for you that you shouldn’t miss. NPCI’s international arm – NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) – has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals, across the UAE. Also Read - UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

With this update, all Indian citizens who travel to the UAE will be able to pay for their purchases using BHIM UPI. "This initiative will empower millions of Indians who travel to the UAE, to safely and conveniently make payments using BHIM UPI," the organisation said.

To make this possible, NIPL has partnered with Mashreq Bank's payments subsidiary, NEOPAY, to create an acceptance infrastructure as a part of which Indian citizens will be able to make payments in the country using BHIM UPI.

Will BHIM UPI-based payments be available across the UAE?

While BHIM UPI-based payments will be available across the UAE. There is a caveat. The service will be available only at the NEOPAY terminals.

“We are glad to witness BHIM UPI going live in the UAE through our partnership with NEOPAY. This initiative will enable Indian tourists to perform payments using BHIM UPI which has emerged as the preferred mode of payment of Indian citizens,” Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NIPL said on the occasion.

How will this service work?

The feature is fairly simple to use. All users need is a bank account registered in India, UPI connectivity and a UPI-based app that users can use to make payments in the country. With this partnership, NEOPAY terminals will convert the payable amount in Rupees and charge the users accordingly.

Is this the first time that UPI-based payments have been enabled in another country?

No, it’s not. Back in July last year, Bhutan became the first country in the world to adopt India’s BHIM UPI. The service was jointly launched by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and her Bhutanese counterpart, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, virtually. Then in February this year, Nepal adopted the BHIM UPI interface to bolster digital payments within its borders. Singapore also adopted the platform last year with the service being operational in 2022.