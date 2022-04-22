comscore Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI
  • Home
  • News
  • Travelling To Uae Now You Can Pay For Your Purchases Using Bhim Upi
News

Travelling to UAE? Now you can pay for your purchases using BHIM UPI

News

NPCI has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals across the UAE. With this, users will be able to make purchases in the country using a UPI-supported app.

bhim-app-ui-new-bgr-india

Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

Are you travelling to the UAE? If you are, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has a piece of news for you that you shouldn’t miss. NPCI’s international arm – NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) – has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals, across the UAE. Also Read - UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

With this update, all Indian citizens who travel to the UAE will be able to pay for their purchases using BHIM UPI. “This initiative will empower millions of Indians who travel to the UAE, to safely and conveniently make payments using BHIM UPI,” the organisation said. Also Read - UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

To make this possible, NIPL has partnered with Mashreq Bank’s payments subsidiary, NEOPAY, to create an acceptance infrastructure as a part of which Indian citizens will be able to make payments in the country using BHIM UPI. Also Read - UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark for the first time in March 2022

Will BHIM UPI-based payments be available across the UAE?

While BHIM UPI-based payments will be available across the UAE. There is a caveat. The service will be available only at the NEOPAY terminals.

“We are glad to witness BHIM UPI going live in the UAE through our partnership with NEOPAY. This initiative will enable Indian tourists to perform payments using BHIM UPI which has emerged as the preferred mode of payment of Indian citizens,” Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NIPL said on the occasion.

How will this service work?

The feature is fairly simple to use. All users need is a bank account registered in India, UPI connectivity and a UPI-based app that users can use to make payments in the country. With this partnership, NEOPAY terminals will convert the payable amount in Rupees and charge the users accordingly.

Is this the first time that UPI-based payments have been enabled in another country?

No, it’s not. Back in July last year, Bhutan became the first country in the world to adopt India’s BHIM UPI. The service was jointly launched by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and her Bhutanese counterpart, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, virtually. Then in February this year, Nepal adopted the BHIM UPI interface to bolster digital payments within its borders. Singapore also adopted the platform last year with the service being operational in 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 4:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Check out the list of most popular series on Netflix right now
Photo Gallery
Check out the list of most popular series on Netflix right now
Most watched shows on Netflix right now: Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Anatomy of a Scandal and more

Photo Gallery

Most watched shows on Netflix right now: Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Anatomy of a Scandal and more

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

automobile

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

How To

UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful
UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

News

UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 2 Vs Realme GT 2 Pro: एक जैसे दिखने वाले फोन में क्या है अंतर?

Free Fire Universe क्या है? जानें कहां और कैसे देखेंगे फ्री फायर की पहली शॉर्ट फिल्म

Free Fire MAX: Ramadan 2022 इवेंट के 5 जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड, आपके गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

कार के एयरबैग में हुई गड़बड़ तो कंपनी भरेगी जुर्माना, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश

Instagram से डिलीट हो गया है फोटो-वीडियो या रील्स? न हों परेशान, आसानी से ऐसे पाएं वापस

Latest Videos

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Features

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List
INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

News

Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter
automobile
Ola S1 Pro Guwahati accident: Ola responds to allegations of faulty scooter
Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally

News

Apple s nudity-blurring messages feature now rolling out globally
Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

automobile

Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers