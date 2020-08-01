Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and true wireless earphones make for a perfect practical gift. Ever since Apple launched the AirPods back in 2016, every company – big or small – has dipped their toes in this market. Smartphone manufacturers dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack has further accelerated the adoption of wireless earphones. As a result, true wireless earphone are all the rage these days. Bluetooth audio has also advanced a lot over the years. Buying Bluetooth earphones no longer means an automatic compromise in sound quality. Also Read - Xiaomi's new design stores a pair of wireless earbuds in the phone itself

That said, choosing which true wireless earphones to buy can be quite tricky. A multitude of the options available to buy suffer from poor battery life and mediocre sound quality. There are many knock-offs, generic brands and re-badged products floating around as well. Subsequently, we have compiled a list of the best true wireless earphones at various price points to help you choose your gift wisely. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

Bose SoundSport Free

The Bose SoundSport Free are the best premium pick for Android users. They are great for sports, exercise as well as day-to-day use. The earphones are IPX4 water resistant which means they are splash and sweat proof. In addition, they feature Bose’s proprietary StayHear sports tips which conform to the shape of your ear. As a result, they stay firmly in place even during intensive exercise. Also Read - Best Bluetooth Earphones under Rs 2000

Simply put, the Bose SoundSport Free sound great. The sound signature on offer is quite neutral and the soundstage is impressively wide. The earphones are also extremely comfortable and the StayHear tips put very little pressure on the ear canal. The earphones themselves last 5-6 hours on a single charge and the bundled charging case provide another two full charges. They are available online for Rs 17,999.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite Active 75t are IP57 dust and water resistant and come a with a two year limited warranty against dust and water damage. The earphones are rated to last around 7 hours on a single charge. The bundled carrying case can add three full charges, taking the total battery life to 28 hours. Fast charging is also present. A 15 minute charge adds one hour of playback time.

The Elite Active 75t are 20 percent smaller than their predecessor and are very compact and comfortable to use. The sound signature emphasises the bass but does not sacrifice the highs and mids in the process. The earphones are priced at Rs 16,999 but can be found online for Rs 15,999. f you are not interested in the water or dust resistance, you can look at the Jabra Elite 75t which are priced at Rs 14,999.

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

Apple AirPods

A list of true wireless earphones cannot be complete without the Apple AirPods. They kickstarted the wireless craze and their immense popularity spurred a multitude of manufacturers to enter this space. The AirPods do not sound spectacular but are immensely comfortable and sync seamlessly with Apple devices. They are great for day-to-day activities like taking calls, video conferencing and listening to music on the go.

Apple has equipped the earphones with optical sensors and an accelerometer. As a result, the earphones automatically pause music when you remove both earphones. They also automatically understand if you are using only one earphone and switch the output to mono. The earphones last around 5 hours on a single charge and the included charging case provide 3 to four full charges. The AirPods can be found online for around Rs 13,500.

1More Stylish True Wireless

At Rs 6,999, the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones offer immense value for money. These are one of the best affordable true wireless earphones in the market. The earphones support the aptX Bluetooth codec, a feature that is extremely rare in this price range. AptX is superior to the standard SBC Bluetooth codec found in most wireless earphones and offers less latency, smarter compression and higher bitrate data transfer.

The earphones last around 6 hours on a single charge and the case can add close to three full charges. The earphones sound fantastic. In our official review, we said “The sound output is rich, the bass is visible and there is dynamic soundstage not seen on other hearables.”

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus recently launched its first true wireless earphones, simply dubbed OnePlus Buds. The true wireless earphones are IPX4 water resistant which means they can be used while exercising. Additionally, they feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support and environmental noise cancellation.

OnePlus promises a total battery life of 30 hours with the earphones lasting around 7 hours and the charging case providing a little over three extra charges. Fast charging is also present. 10 minutes of charging yields 10 hours of playback time which can be quite useful in a pinch. The OnePlus Buds are set to go on open sale on August 4 across multiple online and offline channels such as Flipkart, Amazon and oneplus.in. They are priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available in three colours, namely White, Gray and Nord Blue.