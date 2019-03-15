comscore
True wireless hearables to touch 129 mn units by 2020

The most-preferred hearables brand currently is Apple with a 19 percent share.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 3:35 PM IST
The global market for true wireless hearables is expected to reach a volume of 129 million units by 2020, driven by traditional wireless headset manufacturers – Samsung and Huawei, a report by Counterpoint Research said on Friday. True wireless hearables are in-ear Bluetooth headphones that don’t have a cord connecting them either to the music device or to each other.

Currently, the most-preferred hearables brand is Apple with a 19 percent share, followed by Sony with 17 percent share and Samsung with a 16 percent market share. According to Counterpoint’s “Emerging Technology Opportunities” (ETO) report, Apple would continue to dominate the market. The second-generation of AirPods and similar earbuds from other technology giants would be a catalyst for market growth.

“Hearables have the chance to be part of a future where information and connectivity are integrated into our daily lives more than ever. Above all, personal assistants like Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa are likely to boost the market from 2019,” Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement. Hearables manufacturers such as Bose and Beats have a market share of 10 percent and six percent, respectively.

“While examining user satisfaction, usage patterns, preferences and understanding the key factors influencing purchase decisions, we verified that consumers have an increasing desire to buy hearables equipped with enhanced features including improved battery life and AI-based voice assistants,” Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research said. Players such as Samsung, Bose, Jabra, Huawei, Bragi, and LG are prevalent and would grow from a smaller base from 2018. New entrants such as Google and the likes of Amazon and Plantronics would drive the market forward, the report noted.

