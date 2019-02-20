Truecaller crosses 100 million daily active users in India

How many times have you seen a call coming from an unknown number and Truecaller has helped you identify the caller? Or how many times have you searched any unknown phone number on the Truecaller app to check the identity of the user? It looks like you probably have on a regular basis. Caller identification app Truecaller has just announced that it has achieved a milestone in the Indian market. The company revealed that it has just crossed the 100 million mark when it comes to daily active users in the market.

This growth comes after the company moved beyond its original aim of providing a ‘Caller ID’ along with spam blocking to include a number of other features including UPI-powered digital payments, chat features, flash messages, video calling, and SMS. In addition to the more than 100 million users in the Indian market, the company has also reached about 130 million users across the globe. As part of the announcement, the company also revealed that it has more than 500,000 premium subscribers. The company also added that 10 percent of the total users in India, which amounts to about one in every ten active users.

As part of the announcement, the CEO and Co-founder of the company, Alan Mamedi said, “India is one of our focus markets and we are very pleased to have hit this landmark. We feel extremely privileged to know that there are 100 million people in India who trust our brand and use our services daily.”

“There are limited mobile-only services that have an impact on a large scale of users every day, and we are very proud to be a part of this exclusive group.” Talking about the future, Mamedi added, “We will continue to expand in the Indian market and integrate more services to create a robust unified communication platform that simplifies the lives of our users.”