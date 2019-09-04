Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads and now has 150 million daily active users globally. The 150 million daily active users achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the company said in a statement.

“This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller.

Recently, the company announced it has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company’s employees are from India.

Last week, the company announced that it crossed over one million Truecaller Premium subscribers globally. Additionally, it also revealed that the Truecaller Premium subscription service is getting a series of new features. The recently launched premium service comes with a bunch of exclusive features. These include an ad-free experience, notification when someone views your profile, call recording, contact request, and a premium badge.

Truecaller Premium is currently on offer worldwide at an 80 percent discount for the first three months. In India, the Gold subscription costs Rs 10 per month. It has got spam-blocking features for the Premium service. These include auto-updating top spammers list, auto blocking top local spammer, auto blocking foreign numbers, and blocking of 140 telemarketers. The spam-blocking features are currently available to Truecaller Android users across the globe.

Written with inputs from IANS