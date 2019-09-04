comscore Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users
  • Home
  • News
  • Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users
News

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

News

The 150 million daily active users achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 1:43 PM IST
truecaller-press-image

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads and now has 150 million daily active users globally. The 150 million daily active users achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the company said in a statement.

“This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller.

Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know

Also Read

Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know

Recently, the company announced it has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company’s employees are from India.

Last week, the company announced that it crossed over one million Truecaller Premium subscribers globally. Additionally, it also revealed that the Truecaller Premium subscription service is getting a series of new features. The recently launched premium service comes with a bunch of exclusive features. These include an ad-free experience, notification when someone views your profile, call recording, contact request, and a premium badge.

Truecaller user data on sale on the dark web as the company refutes any data breach

Also Read

Truecaller user data on sale on the dark web as the company refutes any data breach

Truecaller Premium is currently on offer worldwide at an 80 percent discount for the first three months. In India, the Gold subscription costs Rs 10 per month. It has got spam-blocking features for the Premium service. These include auto-updating top spammers list, auto blocking top local spammer, auto blocking foreign numbers, and blocking of 140 telemarketers. The spam-blocking features are currently available to Truecaller Android users across the globe.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 1:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched
News
Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched
Samsung Blue Fest starts on September 5: Check out top deals

Deals

Samsung Blue Fest starts on September 5: Check out top deals

Infinix Hot 8 review

Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

News

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

News

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Gmail app for iPhones gets image blocking feature

Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

News

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor
Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

News

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users
Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999

News

Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999
September 2019 security patch rolling out alongside Android 10

News

September 2019 security patch rolling out alongside Android 10
Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

News

Android 10: OnePlus 7 series gets new Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Deal of the Day: Samsung Galaxy A50 पर एक्स्ट्रा 1 हजार रुपये का ऑफ

OnePlus 7T की Geekbench लिस्टिंग में सामने आईं कुछ मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस, 26 सितंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro को पहले दिन मिला Android 10 अपडेट, जानें क्या है खास

Vivo NEX 3 5G स्मार्टफोन 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म


News

Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched
News
Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched
OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor

News

OnePlus TV to feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor
Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

News

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users
Gmail app for iPhones gets image blocking feature

News

Gmail app for iPhones gets image blocking feature
Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999

News

Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999