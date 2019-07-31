Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Truecaller, the popular mobile directory app, has been affected with a bug. The bug on the app has affected UPI-based digital payments feature on the platform. According to reports, the bug was automatically enrolling Truecaller users to unified payments interface (UPI) payment feature on the app. Truecaller has over 100 million active users in India. The Swedish company apologized for failing to deliver quality standard in the app.

It has discontinued the version which was hit by the bug but “for the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly”. It also confirmed that users affected can manually deregister in the app.

Truecaller apologizes for UPI payment feature bug

“We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature,” the company said on Twitter. [The bug] “automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we have discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected.”

“We’re sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We’ve taken quick steps to fix the issue, and already rolled out a fix in a new version,” Truecaller said in a statement.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which authorizes platforms to use UPI system for money transfer, said the bug would not have had any impact on bank account of customers. However, the incident has sparked concerns about hacking among digital payment users in the country.

“This is enrolling mistake by the app without customer consent. With this customer cant do any UPI transaction,” Dilip Asbe, NPCI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said. “For on boarding to UPI the customer has to still enter 2FA (issuer OTP and debit card), and set UPI pin. The workflow mistake is limited to enrolling which will not have any impact on any customer account whatsoever.”

UPI system allows immediate money transfer through mobile device round the clock to any bank account. According to the latest NPCI data, transactions worth Rs 4,41,050 crore have been carried in the current financial year using UPI system. The bug also renews the focus on giving limited permissions to apps on smartphones.

Truecaller has been in the cross hairs for its data and privacy policy for sometime now. User data from the app was found on sale on the dark web. But the company refuted being affected by any data breach. It has also claimed that confidential data of Indian users are hosted locally. It has not revealed the cause for the bug yet but it is serious enough to rethink the application. If you use Truecaller on Android, the first thing you need to do is change the permissions. You are only required to grant permission to phone, call logs and contacts.

(Written with PTI Inputs)