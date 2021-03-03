comscore Truecaller launched Guardians app new safety app: check truecaller guardian app download free, How to use
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • News
  • Truecaller launches Guardians safety app with permanent location tracking: How to use, features
News

Truecaller launches Guardians safety app with permanent location tracking: How to use, features

News

Truecaller has launched its new Guardians safety app, which lets users permanently share their location with contacts they choose.

truecaller_Guardians_1200

Truecaller has announced the global launch of its Guardians safety app that lets users share their live location with Guardians that they have chosen from their contacts. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS users. Also Read - Vi offering health insurance with Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans: Check benefits

The company says that all features of the Guardians app are free to use and there are no ads or premium tiers. Apart from live location sharing with chosen Guardians, users can also choose to selectively share their location, for instance, while traveling. Tapping on the emergency button will notify Guardians selected by the user of their location. Also Read - iPhone X explodes in man's pockets, Apple faces lawsuit: Know what happened

Truecaller Guardians app: What is it?

Truecaller Guardians is essentially an Android safety app that lets users share their location with the contacts that they have chosen, which the company calls ‘Guardians’. When permanent ocation sharing is turned on (normal mode), the app share location intermittently while preserving battery life, according to the company. Also Read - iQOO 7 dominates AnTuTu in February 2021, Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 870 tops 2020 flagships

In the Emergency mode, the app shares location with community Guardians who may be nearer as well in addition to the Guardians that the user might have chosen. “Accepting help from
the community is your choice. Soon, you can also get help from local law enforcement through the app – so that you can get help in the shortest span of time,” the company said in a press release.

Truecaller Guardians app emergency sharing

The company has clarified that it does not share personal information of users with any third-party apps for commercial use, including the Truecaller app.

Truecaller Guardians app: How to sign up

• Those already using the Truecaller app can sign in with a tap. Others will need to sign in using their phone number, which will be verified using a missed call or
OTP.

• The Guardians app will need location, contacts and phone permission from users to function.

• Once logged in, users can select their own Guardians from their contacts list.

• Users can either choose to setup permanent sharing with selected Guardians or go with selective sharing.

• In the case of selective sharing, one will need to choose when to stop/start sharing location.

• In case of an emergency situation, one can tap on the emergency button to notify Guardians of their location and situation.

• In this case, the Guardians will be able to precisely follow the user’s location or send help to it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2021 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
Telecom
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
Apple sued as iPhone X bursts into flames in man's pockets: Know details

News

Apple sued as iPhone X bursts into flames in man's pockets: Know details

iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021

News

iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021

Razer reveals date for its first "DevCon": Here's how you can register

Gaming

Razer reveals date for its first "DevCon": Here's how you can register

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to get monthly security updates

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to get monthly security updates

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Apple sued as iPhone X bursts into flames in man's pockets: Know details

Truecaller launches new Guardians safety app

iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021

Razer reveals date for its first "DevCon": Here's how you can register

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be revealed on March 8

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Android 11 और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 3 स्मार्टफोन

Oppo F19 Pro Plus और Oppo F19 Pro की Launch Date कंफर्म, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G और 8GB RAM

Airtel दे रहा है 6GB तक अतिरिक्त डेटा, इस तरह उठा सकते हैं लाभ

Moto Razr 5G की कीमत हुई कम, सस्ते में मिलेगा फोल्डेबल 5G फोन

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
Telecom
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
Apple sued as iPhone X bursts into flames in man's pockets: Know details

News

Apple sued as iPhone X bursts into flames in man's pockets: Know details
Truecaller launches new Guardians safety app

News

Truecaller launches new Guardians safety app
iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021

News

iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021
Razer reveals date for its first "DevCon": Here's how you can register

Gaming

Razer reveals date for its first "DevCon": Here's how you can register

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers