Truecaller has announced the global launch of its Guardians safety app that lets users share their live location with Guardians that they have chosen from their contacts. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS users.

The company says that all features of the Guardians app are free to use and there are no ads or premium tiers. Apart from live location sharing with chosen Guardians, users can also choose to selectively share their location, for instance, while traveling. Tapping on the emergency button will notify Guardians selected by the user of their location.

Truecaller Guardians app: What is it?

Truecaller Guardians is essentially an Android safety app that lets users share their location with the contacts that they have chosen, which the company calls 'Guardians'. When permanent ocation sharing is turned on (normal mode), the app share location intermittently while preserving battery life, according to the company.

In the Emergency mode, the app shares location with community Guardians who may be nearer as well in addition to the Guardians that the user might have chosen. “Accepting help from

the community is your choice. Soon, you can also get help from local law enforcement through the app – so that you can get help in the shortest span of time,” the company said in a press release.

The company has clarified that it does not share personal information of users with any third-party apps for commercial use, including the Truecaller app.

Truecaller Guardians app: How to sign up

• Those already using the Truecaller app can sign in with a tap. Others will need to sign in using their phone number, which will be verified using a missed call or

OTP.

• The Guardians app will need location, contacts and phone permission from users to function.

• Once logged in, users can select their own Guardians from their contacts list.

• Users can either choose to setup permanent sharing with selected Guardians or go with selective sharing.

• In the case of selective sharing, one will need to choose when to stop/start sharing location.

• In case of an emergency situation, one can tap on the emergency button to notify Guardians of their location and situation.

• In this case, the Guardians will be able to precisely follow the user’s location or send help to it.