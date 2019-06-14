comscore Truecaller may soon launch VoIP calling service in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Truecaller may soon launch VoIP calling service in India: Report
News

Truecaller may soon launch VoIP calling service in India: Report

News

Truecaller is reportedly testing VoIP calling service in India. The app already offers services like caller ID, instant messaging, SMSes, video calling and Truecaller Payments. 

  • Published: June 14, 2019 11:59 AM IST
truecaller-logo-stock-bgr-india

Earlier this year, Truecaller crossed the 100 million mark in terms of daily active users in India. The platform has around 500,000 premium subscribers, and 130 million daily active users globally. The app offers services like caller ID, instant messaging, SMSes, video calling and Truecaller Payments. Now, the company is reportedly testing a new feature, which is expected to launch in India soon.

Truecaller is currently testing VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calling service. With this feature, you will be able to place a voice call to contacts over data. This feature is similar to Google Duo and WhatsApp voice call. TelecomTalk reported that the VoIP feature is currently in its pilot program. The cited source mentioned that the call quality over Truecaller Voice feature is decent. A few reports further suggest that this feature is currently available to only a bunch of Truecaller Premium users.

Truecaller user data on sale on the dark web as the company refutes any data breach

Also Read

Truecaller user data on sale on the dark web as the company refutes any data breach

There is also Truecaller Premium Gold section. At the moment, it is unknown whether Gold subscribers have also been included in the VoIP feature’s testing circle. Furthermore, if you have received this feature, then you will witness a dedicated ‘Voice’ button. If you tap that button, it starts a VoIP voice call. This feature could be useful for those who face network issues or lack voice call balance. Do note that you will need Wi-Fi or internet to contact a person over VoIP.

Currently, it is unknown when Truecaller is planning to roll out this feature. The company is yet to confirm the upcoming VoIP calling service. However, if this feature makes its way to a wider number of users, then it will be a big hit for the platform. Besides, last month, a report surfaced online claiming that lakhs of users’ data in India was for sale online from Truecaller app. The data included their names, email addresses, and phone numbers. It was also noted that the data on sale is not limited to Indian customers. It also covered almost all Truecaller subscribers. Moreover, the data of Indian users were available for about Rs 1.5 lakh or 2000 Euros.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 11:59 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India
Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web

News

Truecaller user data of lakhs of Indians on sale on dark web
Truecaller crosses 100 million daily active users in India

News

Truecaller crosses 100 million daily active users in India
Truecaller says it hosts data of all Indian users locally

News

Truecaller says it hosts data of all Indian users locally
Google's Messages app can now detect spam messages

News

Google's Messages app can now detect spam messages

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की चीन में बिक्री जुलाई से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 8.1 को डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ 18,580 और 6GB RAM वेरिएंट को 22,080 रुपये में खरीदें

Amazon ने OnePlus 6T Deal को एक दिन के लिए और बढ़ाया, अभी तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Huawei Mate X फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन चीन में 3C लिस्टिंग के दौरान स्पॉट हुआ, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A20 और Galaxy A30 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, नई कीमत के साथ ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India
News
Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999
Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500