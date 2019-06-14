Earlier this year, Truecaller crossed the 100 million mark in terms of daily active users in India. The platform has around 500,000 premium subscribers, and 130 million daily active users globally. The app offers services like caller ID, instant messaging, SMSes, video calling and Truecaller Payments. Now, the company is reportedly testing a new feature, which is expected to launch in India soon.

Truecaller is currently testing VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calling service. With this feature, you will be able to place a voice call to contacts over data. This feature is similar to Google Duo and WhatsApp voice call. TelecomTalk reported that the VoIP feature is currently in its pilot program. The cited source mentioned that the call quality over Truecaller Voice feature is decent. A few reports further suggest that this feature is currently available to only a bunch of Truecaller Premium users.

There is also Truecaller Premium Gold section. At the moment, it is unknown whether Gold subscribers have also been included in the VoIP feature’s testing circle. Furthermore, if you have received this feature, then you will witness a dedicated ‘Voice’ button. If you tap that button, it starts a VoIP voice call. This feature could be useful for those who face network issues or lack voice call balance. Do note that you will need Wi-Fi or internet to contact a person over VoIP.

Currently, it is unknown when Truecaller is planning to roll out this feature. The company is yet to confirm the upcoming VoIP calling service. However, if this feature makes its way to a wider number of users, then it will be a big hit for the platform. Besides, last month, a report surfaced online claiming that lakhs of users’ data in India was for sale online from Truecaller app. The data included their names, email addresses, and phone numbers. It was also noted that the data on sale is not limited to Indian customers. It also covered almost all Truecaller subscribers. Moreover, the data of Indian users were available for about Rs 1.5 lakh or 2000 Euros.