Truecaller says it hosts confidential data of all its Indian users locally

We use a wide range of apps and services these days, and almost all of these require a wide range of confidential information (e.g. name, cellular number) to work. While that may be necessary, this information is stored on huge server farms that are often located halfway across the world from the users whose data they host. That’s something many consider to be a privacy issue, and it seems Truecaller does as well, which is why it’s keeping the data of Indian users within the country itself.

Allaying privacy concerns, the popular caller identification and spam detection platform has confirmed that all the data and information Truecaller has from its userbase in India, is hosted in India itself. With this, Truecaller has become one of the first international companies to proactively take the step of storing user data locally. According to the platform, this isn’t just beneficial from the privacy and security perspective, but hosting the data in the country has also allowed for speeds of search results for Truecaller’s core services (e.g. caller identification and spam detection) to be almost doubled. The company has made significant investments in its Indian infrastructure, and notably, more than half of its employees are from India with offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

“This is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure better quality of our core services across payments, messaging and caller ID features that Truecaller offers. This also safeguards our users’ privacy and is our way of showing commitment towards our users and their data while being compliant with laws of geographies we operate in. Truecaller has in the past years built a considerable userbase in India with over 100 million active users. To support all of the active developments we last year also acquired a company in India and now have half of our headcount in India,” commented Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Truecaller.