comscore Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature: All you need to know
News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature: All you need to know

News

Truecaller Voice is now integrated with a call waiting feature. It will alert users that there is a second caller whose call is waiting to be answered, without auto-pausing the current call.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 5:40 PM IST
truecaller-logo-stock-bgr-india

In June this year, Truecaller launched a new feature, called Truecaller Voice, in its mobile app. Now, the company has rolled out a new update to Truecaller Voice. It is now integrated with a call waiting feature that will enable users’ access to interruption-free HD quality calls. The feature will alert users that there is a second caller whose call is waiting to be answered. Notably, this will be done without auto-pausing the current call.

The company says “this provides users the freedom to either continue with the ongoing VoIP call or switch to the second call. The feature is built to operate seamlessly across both phone and VoIP calls.” Truecaller says the second caller will also get to know about the ‘call waiting’ status.

Truecaller Voice also extends the platform’s caller ID feature to detect unknown numbers and spammers calling via internet calls. So if a user is getting a second call from an unidentified number, the caller ID feature will help in caller identification. So this way one will be able to decide between the current and second call in real-time, the company said.

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Also Read

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

Besides, last month, Truecaller announced it crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads. The app has 150 million daily active users globally, as per the company. The 150 million daily active users’ achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after WhatsApp.

“This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads are extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller. Earlier this year, the company added a new series of features to Truecaller Premium. The features include an ad-free experience, notification, call recording, contact request, and more. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company’s employees are from India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 5:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon
Gaming
Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon
Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale

Smart TVs

Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature

News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature
Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users

News

Truecaller crosses 500 million downloads, 150 million daily active users
Truecaller crosses 1 million premium subscribers globally

News

Truecaller crosses 1 million premium subscribers globally
Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know

News

Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में ढाई लाख से ज्यादा Mi TVs बेचें

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup क्राउडफंडिंग में उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

BSNL प्रीपेड प्लान में अब मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डेली डाटा

Tata Sky यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 206 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए नए स्मार्ट पैक्स

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7S और RedmiNote7 Pro को धमाकेदार कीमत के साथ किया पेश

News

Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature
News
Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature
Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file