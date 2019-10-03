Truecaller Voice now supports call waiting feature: All you need to know

In June this year, Truecaller launched a new feature, called Truecaller Voice, in its mobile app. Now, the company has rolled out a new update to Truecaller Voice. It is now integrated with a call waiting feature that will enable users’ access to interruption-free HD quality calls. The feature will alert users that there is a second caller whose call is waiting to be answered. Notably, this will be done without auto-pausing the current call.

The company says “this provides users the freedom to either continue with the ongoing VoIP call or switch to the second call. The feature is built to operate seamlessly across both phone and VoIP calls.” Truecaller says the second caller will also get to know about the ‘call waiting’ status.

Truecaller Voice also extends the platform’s caller ID feature to detect unknown numbers and spammers calling via internet calls. So if a user is getting a second call from an unidentified number, the caller ID feature will help in caller identification. So this way one will be able to decide between the current and second call in real-time, the company said.

Besides, last month, Truecaller announced it crossed the 500 million mark in terms of downloads. The app has 150 million daily active users globally, as per the company. The 150 million daily active users’ achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India after WhatsApp.

“This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads are extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller. Earlier this year, the company added a new series of features to Truecaller Premium. The features include an ad-free experience, notification, call recording, contact request, and more. With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company’s employees are from India.