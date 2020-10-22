comscore Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'
  Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'
Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'

Truecaller has introduced new Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate features for users globally.

  Published: October 22, 2020 4:31 PM IST
Truecaller has introduced new Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate features for users globally. The Swedish caller identification app on Wednesday introduced new features, including one that allows users to set a reason for their call, and enable the receiver to check whether the incoming call is personal, business or something urgent. Also Read - Truecaller data of 47 million Indians breached, company denies

Termed “Call Reason,” this feature is expected to increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers. The other two features introduced by Truecaller for its 250 million active users globally are “Schedule SMS” and “SMS Translate”. Also Read - Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign for Android and iOS; crosses 1.2 million Premium subscribers

“We are thrilled at the launch of Call reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate. We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users and these three features are the next big step in line with this mission,” Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller, said while introducing the new features at a virtual event. Also Read - Truecaller becomes profitable, crosses 200 million monthly active users

Truecaller said that Call Reason will start rolling out from Wednesday to all Android users and will be launching for iOS early next year. The new Schedule SMS feature extends the platform’s Caller ID feature to enable users to schedule a message reminder of any events, meetings, or what groceries you need to pick up at the end of the day.

Users can schedule SMS by simply selecting the icon while messaging and choose a date and time. Your message will be sent then, and you will always be able to see it scheduled in your chat. This feature is available for Android users only.

Additionally, the SMS Translate feature allows users to instantly translate the content of their messages directly in Truecaller without leaving the app. This feature works for both SMS and instant messages (IM).

The app automatically detects if a foreign language is used in the messaging screen and will show that a translation is available. This feature is powered by Google’s ML Kit and all messages are processed locally in the phone, which means the content of your messages never leaves your device.

Language packs are downloaded to your device before translation begins. Users can also download additional languages to use them offline, anytime and anywhere. The SMS Translate feature will only be available for Android.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: October 22, 2020 4:31 PM IST

Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'
Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'
