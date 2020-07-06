comscore Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000
Of late, a lot of brands are launching wireless earphones. Truke is the latest company to launch a new pair of true wireless earbuds in India, and this audio product is priced under Rs 1,000. It will

  Published: July 6, 2020 8:07 PM IST
Of late, a lot of brands are launching wireless earphones. Truke is the latest company to launch a new pair of true wireless earbuds in India, and this audio product is priced under Rs 1,000. It will be seen competing against TWS earphones from Xiaomi, boAt, Noise, Realme, and other brands. The newly launched Truke Fit Pro true wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs 999.

Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds: Features

The latest cheap wireless earbuds can be purchased via the Amazon India website. As for the features, the Truke Fit Pro is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. There is no support for fast charging, and the case comes with a 500mAh battery. The company claims that 15 minutes of charging will offer users one hour of playback.

The newly launched true wireless earbuds offer support for USB Type-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It even comes with voice assistant support. The Truke Fit Pro reportedly works with both Android and iOS devices. It is being offered in three color options – Basil Green, Royal Blue, and Carbon Black. The wireless earphones are powered by 13mm dynamic drivers.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke said, “Truke has been committed to producing the finest cutting edge range of wireless earphones and sound accessories that focus on delivering premium sound quality, reliability, wearing comfort and durability at an affordable range. We have observed most of the brands selling feature-rich products on e-commerce platforms at a pretty high-price range.”

“Our newly introduced Truke Fit Pro has been designed as an affordable, high-tech alternative that conveys the same authentic listening experience as the high-ranged products in its segment.”

  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 8:07 PM IST

