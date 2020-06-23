Qualcomm will presumably present its latest flagship Snapdragon 875 SoC towards the end of the year. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there would be no delays in the development and production of the mobile processor. According to MyDrivers, the company has already started the mass-production of the Snapdragon 875 chipset. Like the previous Snapdragon 865 processor, the upcoming model is also to be produced from TSMC. However, Qualcomm would use the manufacturer’s 5nm process for higher chip efficiency. Also Read - Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam to expand 5G chipset production

According to the source, TSMC started the mass-production of the Snapdragon 875 SoC last week at its Nanke 18 factory. The report shows that Qualcomm would be investing money for TSMC to produce 6,000 to 10,000 5nm chipsets per month. In addition, the factory would have considerably increased its capacity, because the production of the X60 5G modem also began, which would be included within the same package. The new Qualcomm chip will be the one that will give life to the flagship Android mobile phones in 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 expected features

This SoC will employ an 8-core design divided into three 1 + 3 + 4-core clusters, where the single-core will be a very high-performance Cortex-X1, which will be up to 30 percent faster than the current Cortex-A77 of the SD865 at the same frequency. The next 3 cores would be a Cortex-A78, 20% faster than the Cortex-A77, and 50% more efficient. The remaining four cores will work on low energy consumption.

This new node would have the classic improvements that this entails, such as energy savings, higher clock speeds, and a higher density of transistors. This would also allow the company to integrate the Qualcomm X60 modem with support for 5G connectivity without needing to add an external modem.

Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem will provide dual 5G connectivity (SA and NSA) as it will support sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. In this way, it would offer better connection speeds and always connect to the best available network between both operating frequencies. This modem would also be used in the new iPhone 12, as previously rumored.

The deliveries of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipsets are likely to begin in September. But, the first smartphones mounting the new SoC won’t release until next year. In the second half of this year, you can instead count on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. That will feature higher CPU and GPU clock frequencies.