TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei, but there is a catch

There are certain conditions that would not yet allow Huawei to return to the realm of high-end chips in the near future.

  Published: October 15, 2020 2:48 PM IST
The trade war between the United States and China has had Huawei as the biggest affected in the middle of the two superpowers. The company has encountered commercial restrictions of all kinds, which first deprived it of software, and more recently of hardware, including its own Kirin chipsets because it could not work with TSMC. Now, Huawei has received good news regarding TSMC, but there is a small issue involved. Also Read - Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

In mid-September, TSMC was forced to stop providing chips to Huawei, which has meant that it currently only has Kirin 9000 SoCs for a limited number of Mate 40 and Mate X2 devices. It is quite a serious problem, but now it seems that a door has been opened for Huawei and TSMC to have business relationships again. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

TSMC receives the license to work with Huawei

In an update on events, Taiwanese semiconductor giant, TSMC, has obtained a license from the United States to supply chips to Huawei. However, there are certain conditions that would not yet allow Huawei to return to the realm of high-end chips in the near future. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro specifications leaked on Geekbench

According to a Sina report, familiar sources say that the license for TSMC covers only the “Mature” process nodes, not the newer ones that it uses for manufacturing mobile chips. “Mature” comes to denote in this context what is old or what is in the past. So with this in mind, older compute nodes like 28nm or more are reported to be on the list.

If the report turns out to be true, 28nm is a long way from what a company like Huawei may need to be competitive. Today, all modern chips are based on 10nm, 7nm, 5nm, etc. That said, the company has likely stocked enough Kirin 9000 SoCs for the Huawei Mate 40 series launch this October.

The Huawei Mate 40 could debut the Kirin 9000 SoC, likely the brand’s last chipset

However, the big question is how the company will survive after this. Most factories have abandoned the Chinese giant after September 15. And, in theory, they couldn’t buy third-party pre-made chipsets either.

Best Sellers