comscore TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • TSMC confirms plan to build a dedicated 5nm chip plant in the United States
News

TSMC confirms plan to build a dedicated 5nm chip plant in the United States

News

This project represents an important victory for the Trump Administration and comes at an ideal moment.

  • Published: May 16, 2020 2:58 PM IST
TSMC

Image Credit: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TSMC has confirmed that it plans to build and maintain a new generation semiconductor factory in the United States. A move that has been facilitated by the United States federal government. And with the aid from the State of Arizona, TSMC confirmed that the factory will be based in the state best known for Grand Canyon. Also Read - Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm TSMC process coming this year; Kirin 1100 will follow next year

The report noted that it would be a state-of-the-art semiconductor factory, and this means that TSMC will use this facility to produce 5nm chips in the process. The list of clients that TSMC will have under this process confirms, by itself, its importance. Also Read - Intel, TSMC and Samsung could soon build chipset production factories in the USA: WSJ

TSMC list of clients

Intel will produce its Xe GPUs under TSMC’s 5nm process, and NVIDIA will also do the same with its Hopper GPUs and AMD with the Radeon RDNA 3 and Zen 4 processors. Other big companies like Apple and Qualcomm will also invest in the TSMC 5nm process for the production of their smartphone chipsets. Also Read - Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report

The factory in Arizona will have a production capacity of 20,000 products per month. It is likely to generate a total of 1,600 direct jobs for highly qualified professionals. As well as thousands of other indirect jobs related to the ecosystem of semiconductors.

If everything goes according to plan, the construction of this new factory will begin in 2021 and will complete by the end of 2023. This means that the production of the first products will start sometime in 2024, which is a long-term investment. It is likely that the said plant could also face a transition to the 3nm chipset production when necessary.

In total, TSMC will also invest $12 billion from 2021 to 2029 in this project. The Taiwanese giant has not specified what kind of support it has received from the United States federal government. And the Arizona state government to carry out this project. However, it may still have closed significant financial aid and fiscal advantages.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets NCC certification, could launch soon
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets NCC certification, could launch soon
Nokia 6.3 quad camera details revealed

News

Nokia 6.3 quad camera details revealed

Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

News

Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum launched

New malware targets mobile banking apps

News

New malware targets mobile banking apps

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

Nokia 6.3 quad camera details revealed

Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum launched

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

News

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US
Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm process coming this year

News

Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm process coming this year
Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset

News

Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset
Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA
Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report

News

Apple A14 chipset for 2020 iPhone to be built on 5nm process by TSMC: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने यूजर्स फिर दिया झटका, वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy A11 और Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन

Airtel ने चार प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा का फायदा

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Facebook ने एनिमेटेड इमेज लाइब्रेरी Giphy को खरीदा, जानें कितने में हुई डील

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US
News
TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US
China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple
Nokia 6.3 quad camera details revealed

News

Nokia 6.3 quad camera details revealed
Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

News

Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum launched