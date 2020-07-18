TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

Last month, Apple announced that it is migrating its Macs from Intel x86 processors to its own ARM-based chips. Moreover, it was revealed that TSMC will be responsible for manufacturing the new custom chips from Apple on ARM architecture that will be used in upcoming MacBooks. It now appears that the information from its supplier has finally been revealed. Also Read - Android and iOS devices will soon receive 117 new emojis

A new report from the Digitimes states that in the first half of 2021, Apple will be contracting a small part of TSMC's production capacity for its latest chips. Although the company has not confirmed it before. It is evident that the supplier will be TSMC. As per previous rumors and the popularity that the manufacturer has thanks to its quality.

According to industry analysts, the first Mac devices with custom Apple Silicon chips are likely to be the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. After the chips' launch in these two models, the rest of the brand's products could also undergo this transition. It's also worth noting that Apple will be using ASMedia peripheral controllers for future Macs.

These processors will give high performance and offer great energy efficiency. The expectation is that the MacBooks of the future will have autonomy far superior to those that exist today in the market. Apple promises that the chipsets, which will replace Intel processors, will have deep integration with macOS Big Sur. All of the company’s software can now run natively on Macs based on Apple’s own processors.

For now, it is unknown whether Apple will choose the current 7-nanometer node for production. Or if it will opt for a 5-nanometer node. According to industry sources, TSMC is likely to see large orders for processors in the second half of 2021. With the potential for Apple to become TSMC’s largest customer above brands like AMD.