TSMC’s second 2nm production facility in Taiwan’s Taichung city is expected to cost one trillion Taiwan dollars.

TSMC

Image: Pixabay

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to start producing chipsets using the 2nm process starting 2025. According to a report by WccfTech, the company is seeking to build a second 2nm chip production facility on a golf course next to the Zhonke Park in Taichung, Taiwan. Also Read - Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

The report says that TSMC’s CEO CC Wei reportedly paid a surprise visit to the Taichung City government last week. At the meeting Wei and his team of the company’s executive had a meeting with the city mayor Shiow-Yen Lu about a third chip manufacturing facility in the city’s science and industry park area. The city officials, on the other hand, shared their concerns regarding the environmental impact of the new chip facility in the area, which remained unresolved during the meeting. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Then speaking at an inauguration ceremony earlier this week, the Taichung city mayor pointed out that the new chip manufacturing facility is expected to create thousands of new jobs in the area and require an investment of roughly a trillion Taiwanese dollars. At the same time, she stressed that TSMC should consider using renewable energy sources for meeting the manufacturing facility’s electricity requirements. Also Read - MediaTek teases another premium chipset manufactured on the 6nm Process

As per a separate report by GizmoChina, since the production of TSMC’s 3nm process is expected to start in the second half of 2022, the production of chips based on the company’s 2nm process, would be possible only in 2025. The 2nm fabrication process is expected to make chips smaller and more energy efficient by increasing the number of transistors inside the chips.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have detailed that TSMC will start manufacturing chips using the 2nm process in 2025. Wei, while answering questions about TSMC’s 2nm process back in October this year, had said that he remained confident that the company’s 2nm fabrication process will enter mass production in 2025. His comments came shortly after Samsung Foundry and Intel announced that they would mass produce 2nm-based chips (20 Angstrom in case of Intel) in 2025 and 2024 respectively.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 10:37 AM IST

